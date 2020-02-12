Search

Takeaway given zero food hygiene rating bounces back with new score

12 February, 2020 - 13:37
Cleopatra in Norwich, on Knowland Grove. Photo: Lauren Cope

A Norwich takeaway which received a zero food hygiene rating has bounced back with a new score.

In December, inspectors from Norwich City Council gave Cleopatra, at Knowland Grove, the low rating after raising concerns over risks to food safety.

At the time, Hasan Shali, the takeaway's owner, said he had taken action to improve the cleanliness of the business.

And the takeaway has now been given a new rating of three, according to the Food Standards Agency.

Mr Shali said he had done everything the inspectors asked and had invested in the shop.

He said he had painted and cleaned the shop and bought a new fridge as part of the improvements.

It comes after a new inspection on January 28 this year.

A rating of three means the business would found to be "generally satisfactory", with overall good practices for maintaining safety standards.

