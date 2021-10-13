Marathon effort raises cash for new youth and community area

Published: 5:54 PM October 13, 2021

Sprowston Youth Engagement Project (SYEP) leader Clare Lincoln, pictured left, completed the Manchester Marathon at the weekend - Credit: Contributed

A youth group leader endured painful blisters during her marathon effort to raise funds for a new urban adventure garden.

Clare Lincoln, of the Sprowston Youth Engagement Project (SYEP), completed the Manchester Marathon in seven painful hours and 14 minutes after she began noticing bad blisters six miles in.

She has raised more than £400 so far to go towards the new garden for the SYEP youngsters to use.

Clare Lincoln's medal after finishing the Manchester Marathon - Credit: Contributed

The group is developing a dedicated youth and community area after the church allowed SYEP to use an acre of land for peppercorn rent by the allotments in Barkers Lane.

Speaking about her run, Miss Lincoln said: "After about six miles I got blisters which is frustrating because I did a training run in the same shoes and socks and manged 20 miles.

You may also want to watch:

"My running buddy Noel Meeks motivated me for about a mile and I managed to continue running to do the full 26.2."

Clare Lincoln, project lead for SYEP (Sprowston Youth Engagement Project) - Credit: SYEP

Her fundraising page can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/208id2zq9c