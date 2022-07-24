'My confidence is back': Mum loses almost five stone in just six months

Claire Petch had reached the largest she had been in her life when she decided to make a change and joined a weight loss group - Credit: Claire Petch

A mum-of-two has dropped four dress sizes in just six months.

Claire Petch, from Alpington near Norwich, had been "overweight for all of her adult life" and found she put on more pounds after having her two children.

But after joining a weight loss group, Ms Petch managed to lose an impressive four stone and 10-and-a-half pounds in just 24 weeks.

The result was an improvement in her back pain - which had kept her off work for six months.

Ms Petch on holiday after dropping four dress sizes and losing nearly five stone in just six months - Credit: Claire Petch

Ms Petch lost the weight by cooking healthier meals and being more active.

She added: "I reached the largest I had been in my life and my confidence was affected.

"I joined a local Slimming World group in Poringland and through their help I began to lose weight.

"The more weight I lost the more my back pain improved.

"The biggest thing for me is my improved confidence.

"It was also a boost when I was buying my holiday clothes that I had gone from size 18/20 to a size 10/12.”



