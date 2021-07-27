News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norfolk Day 2021: Best-selling novel at the heart of city tour

Donna-Louise Bishop

Published: 2:21 PM July 27, 2021   
Norfolk Day Shardlake's Norwich tour pictured on Kett's Heights with tour guide Paul Dickson kneeling

Norfolk Day Shardlake's Norwich tour pictured on Kett's Heights with tour guide Paul Dickson kneeling

An event celebrating a best-selling novel featuring Norfolk was used as a backdrop today for a sold-out tour. 

The two-hour Shardlake's Norwich guided walk tour took place in the city with guide Paul Dickson.   

Its inspiration was C. J. Sansom’s best-selling novel Tombland, featuring Tudor lawyer Matthew Shardlake’s visit to the city at the time of Kett’s Rebellion in 1549.  

The event started and finished at the Maid’s Head Hotel. 

There was also a collection at the end of the tour for charity Norfolk and Waveney Mind, which raised £98. 

More information about future tours can be found at www.pauldicksontours.co.uk

Norwich News
Norfolk

