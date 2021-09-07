News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Shoppers won't 'let go of summer' and have no plans to start Christmas shop

Sophie Skyring

Published: 4:05 PM September 7, 2021   
Is Norwich ready to say goodbye to summer and welcome christmas?

Is Norwich ready to say goodbye to summer and welcome christmas?

Presents remain at the bottom of the city's shopping list with customers still not ready to let go of summer.

As Norwich enjoys a surprise heatwave it seems the last thing on some shopper's minds is jingle bells. 

But are they even getting their pennies saved for the festive season? 

Eva Annison insisted she is not ready to say goodbye to the summer - at all. 

She said: "I haven't even begun to think about Christmas presents. 

Eva Annison wants to make the most of her christmas shopping later on in the year

Eva Annison wants to make the most of her christmas shopping later on in the year

She added: "You've got to make the most of it so I'll start later on in the year."

Sophie Lord felt the same, adding: "It's way too early to think about Christmas. I haven't got over the fact we are at the end of summer yet."

Sophie Lord and Lorna Povey share why they haven't begun their christmas shopping yet. 

Sophie Lord and Lorna Povey share why they haven't begun their christmas shopping yet.

Her friend, Lorna Povey, added: "We talk about Christmas all year round but i still haven't started shopping."

Many shoppers said they were still avoiding the busy high street and would rather shop online.

Linda West said: "It's handy shopping online, you can get things that you maybe wouldn't have been able to get on the high street."

She added she is even more likely to take her custom online as it simplifies the sometimes overwhelming festive shopping experience. 

She said: "It just takes out the hassle of searching for it."

However - she's not putting it off for long, adding that she'll start filling her Santa sack from October. 

Ellie McKinnon simply does not have time to begin her festive shopping yet.

She said: "I am a last minute person anyway but I have birthdays I need to save up for before that, so it's not my top priority.

Elli Mckinnon hasn't begun her christmas shopping on the Norwich high street yet. 

Elli Mckinnon hasn't begun her christmas shopping on the Norwich high street yet.

"I will usually begin my Christmas shopping at some point in December to be honest."

And Nathanial Watts said: "For me it's way too early to start Christmas shopping. I usually start in November.

Nathaniel Watts doesn't like how busy the high street gets during the festive period so will be heading online

Nathaniel Watts doesn't like how busy the high street gets during the festive period so will be heading online

"I shop online, it's so much easier. There are less people around, it feels like there are people everywhere at the moment."

Have you begun your festive shopping yet or are you too busy enjoying the heatwave?

