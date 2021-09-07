Video
Shoppers won't 'let go of summer' and have no plans to start Christmas shop
Credit: Vistoria Pertusa
Presents remain at the bottom of the city's shopping list with customers still not ready to let go of summer.
As Norwich enjoys a surprise heatwave it seems the last thing on some shopper's minds is jingle bells.
But are they even getting their pennies saved for the festive season?
Eva Annison insisted she is not ready to say goodbye to the summer - at all.
She said: "I haven't even begun to think about Christmas presents.
She added: "You've got to make the most of it so I'll start later on in the year."
Sophie Lord felt the same, adding: "It's way too early to think about Christmas. I haven't got over the fact we are at the end of summer yet."
Her friend, Lorna Povey, added: "We talk about Christmas all year round but i still haven't started shopping."
Many shoppers said they were still avoiding the busy high street and would rather shop online.
Linda West said: "It's handy shopping online, you can get things that you maybe wouldn't have been able to get on the high street."
She added she is even more likely to take her custom online as it simplifies the sometimes overwhelming festive shopping experience.
She said: "It just takes out the hassle of searching for it."
However - she's not putting it off for long, adding that she'll start filling her Santa sack from October.
Ellie McKinnon simply does not have time to begin her festive shopping yet.
She said: "I am a last minute person anyway but I have birthdays I need to save up for before that, so it's not my top priority.
"I will usually begin my Christmas shopping at some point in December to be honest."
And Nathanial Watts said: "For me it's way too early to start Christmas shopping. I usually start in November.
"I shop online, it's so much easier. There are less people around, it feels like there are people everywhere at the moment."
