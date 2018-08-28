Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

City’s aviation museum says NDR has increased visitor numbers

PUBLISHED: 16:29 21 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:30 21 November 2018

Vintage aircraft being moved at City of Norwich Aviation Museum to make way for the NDR. The 1952 Gloster Meteor F Mk 8 is moved into position. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Vintage aircraft being moved at City of Norwich Aviation Museum to make way for the NDR. The 1952 Gloster Meteor F Mk 8 is moved into position. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2016

The City of Norwich Aviation Museum says business has increased following the opening of the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR).

Vintage aircraft being moved at City of Norwich Aviation Museum to make way for the NDR. The 1952 Gloster Meteor F Mk 8 is moved into position. Picture: ANTONY KELLYVintage aircraft being moved at City of Norwich Aviation Museum to make way for the NDR. The 1952 Gloster Meteor F Mk 8 is moved into position. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Prior to the road’s construction there had been concern about the museum’s future in Horsham St Faith.

But its chairman Colin Kerrison said visitor numbers had increased ever since the route, now known as Broadland Northway, opened earlier this year.

He said: “It has increased our footfall and a lot of visitors are locals. Not a day goes by where people say ‘I didn’t realise these was up here’.”

Some of the museum’s larger aircraft are now visible from the dual carriageway, which Mr Kerrison said has helped promote the site.

He said the only issue was that the museum is now “cut-off” from Norwich Airport.

Mr Kerrison said: “It means we cannot fly in aircraft anymore. Everything we get now will have to come in by road.”

Most Read

Video Firefighters called to blaze behind former Norwich pub

Fire in a stable behind the former Magpie Pub in Norwich. Picture Heidi Secker.

What is happening at the empty units on this Norwich road?

Shop on Plumstead Road. Picture: Andrew Fitchett

Five fire crews called to Sainsbury’s superstore in Norwich

Fire crews were called to Sainsbury's in Queens Road, Norwich. Picture: Steve Adams.

Video MP ‘jokes about suicide’ in House of Commons

Clive Lewis pictured in the House of Commons seemingly mimicking shooting himself in the mouth Photo: House of Commons

Video Everything you need to know ahead of Norwich Traditional Christmas Market

Christmas Market Credit: Getty Images

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide