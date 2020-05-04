Norwich City of Ale postponed to next year

Norwich City of Ale has been postponed to next year due to coronavirus.

The beer festival was set to run from Thursday May, 21 to Sunday May, 31 but will now take place Thursday May, 27 to Sunday June, 6 next year.

A launch party at the The Waterfront on King Street has also been postponed to next year to help curb the spread of Covid-19.

The news was described as ‘sad but inevitable’ by understanding users on Facebook, where Norwich City of Ale published a post announcing the postponement.

On the social media site, Richard Dixon said: “Sad but inevitable, let’s make 2021 a good year for beer!”

Paul Simpson said: “I do hope I will get to visit the wonderful pubs of Norwich again well before then. My next visit is planned for the Beer Festival, end of October.”

Reacting to the news on Twitter, David Evans said: “Hopefully will be there. Was so looking forward to this year’s.”

Norwich City of Ale, which was in its tenth year, is a city-wide celebration of pubs and breweries.

This year, more than 45 pubs were due to take part and revellers, in addition to beer tasting, were set to enjoy cheese matchings and music events.

Norwich City of Ale festival was founded by Phil Cutter of the Murderers pub on Timber Hill, Norwich and Dawn Leeder of PintPickie after they noticed a sharp decline in pub culture.

For more information www.cityofale.org.uk