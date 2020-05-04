Search

Advanced search

Norwich City of Ale postponed to next year

PUBLISHED: 17:13 04 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:13 04 May 2020

The 2020 Norwich City of Ale has been postponed until 2021 due to the pandemic. Picture: Simon Finlay

The 2020 Norwich City of Ale has been postponed until 2021 due to the pandemic. Picture: Simon Finlay

Archant

Norwich City of Ale has been postponed to next year due to coronavirus.

Due to coronavirus Norwich City of Ale 2020 has been postponed until next year. Pictured: 2019 Cit of Ale. Photo: Simon FinlayDue to coronavirus Norwich City of Ale 2020 has been postponed until next year. Pictured: 2019 Cit of Ale. Photo: Simon Finlay

The beer festival was set to run from Thursday May, 21 to Sunday May, 31 but will now take place Thursday May, 27 to Sunday June, 6 next year.

A launch party at the The Waterfront on King Street has also been postponed to next year to help curb the spread of Covid-19.

The news was described as ‘sad but inevitable’ by understanding users on Facebook, where Norwich City of Ale published a post announcing the postponement.

On the social media site, Richard Dixon said: “Sad but inevitable, let’s make 2021 a good year for beer!”

Norwich City of Ale has been postponed to May - June next year amid lockdown. Photo: Simon Finlay PhotographyNorwich City of Ale has been postponed to May - June next year amid lockdown. Photo: Simon Finlay Photography

You may also want to watch:

Paul Simpson said: “I do hope I will get to visit the wonderful pubs of Norwich again well before then. My next visit is planned for the Beer Festival, end of October.”

Reacting to the news on Twitter, David Evans said: “Hopefully will be there. Was so looking forward to this year’s.”

Norwich City of Ale, which was in its tenth year, is a city-wide celebration of pubs and breweries.

This year, more than 45 pubs were due to take part and revellers, in addition to beer tasting, were set to enjoy cheese matchings and music events.

Norwich City of Ale festival was founded by Phil Cutter of the Murderers pub on Timber Hill, Norwich and Dawn Leeder of PintPickie after they noticed a sharp decline in pub culture.

For more information www.cityofale.org.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

Motorcyclist and goldfish caught doing 125mph on A47

A goldfish was found in the rucksack of a motorcyclist doing 125mph on the A47 Photo: Steve Adams

End of an era as owners of pick-your-own fruit business announce closure

Oliver and Charlotte Gurney have invested in the community hub at White House Farm, which will continue. Pic: Archant Library.

Owners of Grosvenor Fish Bar launch home delivery and reconsider sale

Duane Dibartolomeo, co-owner of Grosvenor Fish Bar in Norwich, reveals plans for a home delivery service during coronavirus lockdown. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

Motorcyclist and goldfish caught doing 125mph on A47

A goldfish was found in the rucksack of a motorcyclist doing 125mph on the A47 Photo: Steve Adams

End of an era as owners of pick-your-own fruit business announce closure

Oliver and Charlotte Gurney have invested in the community hub at White House Farm, which will continue. Pic: Archant Library.

Owners of Grosvenor Fish Bar launch home delivery and reconsider sale

Duane Dibartolomeo, co-owner of Grosvenor Fish Bar in Norwich, reveals plans for a home delivery service during coronavirus lockdown. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

Norwich City of Ale postponed to next year

The 2020 Norwich City of Ale has been postponed until 2021 due to the pandemic. Picture: Simon Finlay

End of an era as owners of pick-your-own fruit business announce closure

Oliver and Charlotte Gurney have invested in the community hub at White House Farm, which will continue. Pic: Archant Library.

Talented young badminton player died after head-on A47 crash, inquest told

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Theatre bosses fear they will be shut for the rest of the year

Stephen Crocker, chief executive at Norwich Theatre Royal, has given his take on the state of the theatre and entertainment industry amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Archant
Drive 24