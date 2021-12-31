No takeaways and new business: City folk reveal New Year's resolutions

City folk such as Avril Read (left) and Joseph Betts (right) share their goals for the coming year. - Credit: Archant

Bad habits and business launches are on New Year's resolution lists across the city.

People are washing their hands of the mixed bag that was 2021 and are looking into next year with more optimism.

And many are setting goals to get themselves back on track after a bumpy 18 months or more.

Jessie Stubbs, 29 lives in Costessey and is striving to become more organised and save money in the coming months.

She said: “I plan to do this by writing myself a plan which details all of my income and from this I can give myself an allowance each month.

For Jessie Stubbs it's going to be all about saving this year. - Credit: Jessie Stubbs

“I didn’t get to go on my honeymoon this year, so I hope to be able to do that as well and by being more money-conscious and not buying takeaways we plan to make more memories with our son.”

Simon Kindleysides, 37, set up his own business this year called One Cup or Two, and hopes 2022 will see him open a stall on the Norwich Market.

He said: “I make lamps, clocks, candles, bird feeders and other things out of cups, saucers teapots and plates.

Products from One Cup or Two - Credit: Simon Kindleysides

“These are unique products and I don’t believe there is anything else like it in Norwich, I am excited for this new adventure and to see where is takes me.”

Simon has submitted an application form to become a stallholder and is keeping his fingers crossed for some good news.

Simon Kindleysides hopes to take his new business from strength to strength - Credit: Simon Kindleysides

Simon added: “I’ve been quite successful online but I would like to have a base where people could come and browse.

“There is no such thing as can’t, if you have a dream then make it a reality.”

Hollie Harrington-Ball, a 34-year-old who lives in the Earlham area, said she wants to focus on her mental health and normalising this form of self care.

She said: “Everyone should go to therapy. We're all a work in progress and we owe it to ourselves, and to our children, to take good care of our mental health - and not just when were in crisis.

“That ongoing general maintenance is essential.”

Hollie, 34, from Earlham wants to encourage people to speak up. - Credit: Hollie Harrington-Ball

Norwich-based performer Lauren Bryant has spent her 2021 building her audience platform.

The actor, who recently performed in a pantomime at the Maddermarket Theatre, plans to make 2022 the year where she is fully self-employed.

The 23-year-old currently also works in hospitality.

Lauren Bryant hopes to be able to make her talent a full time career in 2022 - Credit: Lauren Bryant

She said: “I'm a part-time self-employed drag king and actor, I've been really fortunate in 2021 to have been working in drag and now a professional panto season with a city theatre.

“This is where I'm my happiest and most fulfilled, so my goal for 2022 is to be fully self-employed.”

Avril Read, 54, has been a private chef since she left school and now leads Norwich-based business Chef 2 Dine 4.

The company provides private dining experiences for small events all over Norfolk.

Avril Read aims to source more local produce for her business. - Credit: Avril Read

Avril said her new year goals are “to be able to support other small businesses and source more ingredients locally”.

She added: “I'd also like to try and have a few more days off.”

Joseph Betts, 32, has been seen on stages all over Norfolk for many years but hopes to go down a slightly different path in 2022.

But with venues closed throughout lockdown Joseph has been working on various new projects.

He said: “I’m hoping to get further in to voice over work this year.

Joseph Betts wants to become pro at a different form of acting in 2022 by studying voice over. - Credit: Joseph Betts

“I’ve been recording my own pet projects at home but next year I’ve booked in a course with a voice over professional to learn more about the technical aspects and how to get into the business.”

He added: “I have been so fortunate to have had the opportunity to do a lot of theatre this year, so I am really looking forward to being able to get into a different form of acting.”

What goals do you hope to achieve in 2022? Let us know in the comments below.