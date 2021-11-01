GALLERY: City kids' best trick-or-treating costumes
The city has certainly made up for Halloween being missed last year.
After being unable to take part in 2020 city folk came out in their droves to show off their costumes and get hauls of sweets.
Ashleigh Reynolds, who lives in Norwich, said: "I did notice that there was a lot more people out this year."
Her sons Archie and Leon very much enjoyed getting dressed up in Halloween clothes and acting creepy.
Jourdan Madge from Queens Hills took her daughter Belle out in the area dressed as a witch.
She said: "This year was really good. Queens Hills always goes big for Halloween but it was really nice to see loads of kids and their parents out and about.
"However it was busier with people who are not from the area, which means houses ran out of sweets faster leaving us with less houses to visit - but we had a great time regardless."
Kerry-Ann Cross took her daughter Scarlett out trick-or-treating on Sunday and she said: "Scarlett got a bucket full of sweets, she was very happy.
"And she enjoyed showing off her unicorn costume."
Rebecca Turner and Jonny Bayliss took their two-year-old out trick-or-treating dressed as a witch.
Rebecca said: "It was a really great night, so many people had decorated their houses and so many people were getting involved, Arielle ended up getting two large bags full of sweets.
"She thought she looked great and had my lipstick and eyeshadow on."
Some honourable mentions for costumes are these pumpkins.
Not forgetting the notable ghouls who ventured out to get their sweets.
And it wouldn't be Halloween without some witches
Dogs can join in with fancy dress too. Here we can see Dolly Doo getting in the spirit.
And then of course, it wouldn't be Halloween without some less traditional but equally as frightful costumes as seen by the following.
Did you go dressed as any of this ghosties or ghoulies? Share your fantastic costumes and decorated houses with us.
City kids get extra treat thanks to entertainer's fire show in Hellesdon
Zeb Prescott, 42, is an entertainer who specialised in fire and stilt walking and has been doing it for 12 years.
He said: “Both me and my wife do it and thought it would be fun to put on a show this year as so many children had to miss out last year.”
Zeb’s fire skills include fire breathing, fire poi, fire bubbles, body burning and fire eating.
“I love showing off for my daughter, so that helped us to decide to do the show for trick or treaters,” said Zeb.
He added: “We gave out so many more sweets that usual because word got around about the show, we even had to go out and get more at one point in the night.
“But it was worth it, kids are in awe of the fire so they are a much better audience than adults in clubs.”