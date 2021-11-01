GALLERY: City kids' best trick-or-treating costumes

City folk dressed in spooky costumes ventured out on all hallows eve - Credit: Laura Watling/Lisa prescott/ Shenna Kemp

The city has certainly made up for Halloween being missed last year.

After being unable to take part in 2020 city folk came out in their droves to show off their costumes and get hauls of sweets.

Archie Reynolds, 8 and Leon Reynolds, 3 were very much in the spirit of Halloween as they prepared to go trick or treating. - Credit: Ashleigh Reynolds

Ashleigh Reynolds, who lives in Norwich, said: "I did notice that there was a lot more people out this year."

Her sons Archie and Leon very much enjoyed getting dressed up in Halloween clothes and acting creepy.

Jourdan Madge from Queens Hills took her daughter Belle out in the area dressed as a witch.

She said: "This year was really good. Queens Hills always goes big for Halloween but it was really nice to see loads of kids and their parents out and about.

Belle Wyer, 5 was a very impressive witch for her trick or treating adventure. - Credit: Jourdan Madge

"However it was busier with people who are not from the area, which means houses ran out of sweets faster leaving us with less houses to visit - but we had a great time regardless."

Kerry-Ann Cross took her daughter Scarlett out trick-or-treating on Sunday and she said: "Scarlett got a bucket full of sweets, she was very happy.

"And she enjoyed showing off her unicorn costume."

Scarlett Cross, 5 wanted to be a unicorn this year. - Credit: Kerry-Ann Cross

Rebecca Turner and Jonny Bayliss took their two-year-old out trick-or-treating dressed as a witch.

Arielle Bayliss, 2 was a witch this Halloween. - Credit: Rebecca Turner

Rebecca said: "It was a really great night, so many people had decorated their houses and so many people were getting involved, Arielle ended up getting two large bags full of sweets.

"She thought she looked great and had my lipstick and eyeshadow on."

Some honourable mentions for costumes are these pumpkins.

Emilia Rope, 2 went trick or treating as a happy little pumpkin. - Credit: Elaine Dawson

Eloise Green is just 5 months and was getting into the Halloween spirit with her mother Laura Watling. - Credit: Laura Watling

Not forgetting the notable ghouls who ventured out to get their sweets.

Grace Latham age 3 really enjoyed getting spooky. - Credit: Megs Latham

Logan Edwards, 5 and Stella Edwards, 3 wore terrifying costumes for all hallows eve. - Credit: Perry Edwards

Ella Kemp, 12 Oscar Kemp, 7 and Hollie Kemp, 5 with mother Shenna Kemp - Credit: Shenna Kemp

And it wouldn't be Halloween without some witches

Aurora Prescott, age 4 posing in front of her decorated house. - Credit: Lisa Prescott

Molly rope, 9 Amber, 10 and Florence,3 were very excited to get into their spooky gear. - Credit: Elaine Dawson

Kaiden Skyring-Pizey, 6 and Aria Skyring-Pizey, 5 had very cool costumes for Halloween. - Credit: Keron Pizey

Dogs can join in with fancy dress too. Here we can see Dolly Doo getting in the spirit.

Dolly Doo was bit fazed by the spooky costumes and instead was excited to get involved. - Credit: Julie Elvin

And then of course, it wouldn't be Halloween without some less traditional but equally as frightful costumes as seen by the following.

Harley Wilson, 10 and Koby Wilson 7 went all out with their costumes this year. - Credit: James Dean Wilson

Captain Harris Clarke age 3 is pictured here with Stephanie Emery. - Credit: Stephanie Emery

Ronnie Turner age 4 and Rudy Turner, 11 months were really getting into character for halloween. - Credit: Rhianna Land

Caleb Watson, 22 months was super excited to get out and do some trick or treating. - Credit: Jade Lake

Did you go dressed as any of this ghosties or ghoulies? Share your fantastic costumes and decorated houses with us.

City kids get extra treat thanks to entertainer's fire show in Hellesdon

Zeb Prescott, 42, is an entertainer who specialised in fire and stilt walking and has been doing it for 12 years.

He said: “Both me and my wife do it and thought it would be fun to put on a show this year as so many children had to miss out last year.”

Zeb’s fire skills include fire breathing, fire poi, fire bubbles, body burning and fire eating.

“I love showing off for my daughter, so that helped us to decide to do the show for trick or treaters,” said Zeb.

He added: “We gave out so many more sweets that usual because word got around about the show, we even had to go out and get more at one point in the night.

“But it was worth it, kids are in awe of the fire so they are a much better audience than adults in clubs.”

Zeb Prescott was seen using his fire skills outside his home in Hellesdon on Halloween to the amazement of young trick or treaters. - Credit: Lisa Prescott



