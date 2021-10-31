City home cooks share best Halloween recipes
- Credit: Kerry Stanley/Alanna Baker
The city's adventurous home cooks have been busy making snacks for the spooky season.
Now, they are sharing their secrets so that you can make them too.
Alanna Baker has perfected her classic pumpkin pie recipe.
"This dairy free pumpkin pie has has been my go to Halloween dessert for a good few years, it's great to serve warm or cold with a scoop of ice-cream or kulfi - my favourite option!"
She said to start off by making a sweet pastry with whole wheat pastry flour, a little sugar, salt, and rapeseed oil, bringing it together into a ball of dough with a few tablespoons cold water.
"Once I've preheated the oven to 200°C, I press the dough into a 9-inch pie tin and briefly blind bake the crust.
"For the pumpkin pie filling whisk together 3/4 cup of brown sugar, 2.5 tsp mixed spice and a little salt.
"I then add 2 large beaten eggs and 425 grams of mashed roast pumpkin flesh, and vanilla extract until smooth, finally I fold in 2/3 can of full fat coconut milk." Said Alanna.
She then pours the filling into the pie crust and bakes for 15 minutes. Reducing the temperature to 160°C bake for a further 50 to 60 minutes.
"It may be a bit wobbly still, but it will firm-up as it cools." said Alanna
"A good tip is to allow the pie to cool slowly so the top doesn't crack, I brush the top with maple syrup for a delicious glaze, It's so tasty."
If you fancy using your pumpkins to make something a little more savoury Kerry Stanley has the perfect Pumpkin Pastie recipe with a frivolous approach.
She begins by Puréeing the pumpkin, frying onion, garlic and red peppers in a pan.
"Mix in the puréed pumpkin adding pomegranate molasses, a little salt, pepper, hot paprika, cinnamon and cumin, then mix well," said Kerry.
Then roll out pastry and cut into circles.
"Tea spoon mixture onto one half, fold over in to semi-circle egg washing the inner edge to help seal.
"Fork the edge and cut little holes or lightning bolts into the top to allow steam to be released."
Then she finishes "egg wash the tops, bake for 20-25mins until golden brown."
Have you done any Halloween baking?