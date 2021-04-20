City Hall lions get in Premier League spirit with Canaries scarves
- Credit: Norwich City Council
Two years ago it was where thousands of Norwich City fans toasted promotion and Kenny McLean cemented his place as a Carrow Road cult hero.
This season though, coronavirus restrictions have ruled out any large scale celebrations at City Hall.
However, as the Canaries look to ice the promotion cake with a title triumph, the restrictions have not prevented the landmark building playing a role in marking the achievement.
The two iconic lion statues which guard City Hall are now proudly sporting Norwich City scarves, while the building will be lit up in the club's yellow and green colours for the next week.
Stephen Evans, chief executive of Norwich City Council, said: "This is great for the club and for Norwich – it will give the city a real boost after the challenges of the past year.
“This is a hugely proud time, and the only disappointment is that we are unable to mark the occasion with the usual festivities at City Hall.
“We hope there will be even more to celebrate in the years ahead, and that we will be able to come together to do so.”
