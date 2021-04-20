News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
City Hall lions get in Premier League spirit with Canaries scarves

David Hannant

Published: 2:29 PM April 20, 2021   
Norwich City Council's lions are sporting Canaries scarves to mark the club's promotion to the Premier League

Norwich City Council's lions are sporting Canaries scarves to mark the club's promotion to the Premier League - Credit: Norwich City Council

Two years ago it was where thousands of Norwich City fans toasted promotion and Kenny McLean cemented his place as a Carrow Road cult hero.

A Norwich City flag is flying above City Hall to mark the club's promotion to the Premier League

A Norwich City flag is flying above City Hall to mark the club's promotion to the Premier League - Credit: Norwich City Council

This season though, coronavirus restrictions have ruled out any large scale celebrations at City Hall.

However, as the Canaries look to ice the promotion cake with a title triumph, the restrictions have not prevented the landmark building playing a role in marking the achievement.

The two iconic lion statues which guard City Hall are now proudly sporting Norwich City scarves, while the building will be lit up in the club's yellow and green colours for the next week.

Kenny McLean, Marco Stiepermann and Tom Trybull during the Norwich City Victory Parade and civic rec

Kenny McLean, Marco Stiepermann and Tom Trybull during the Norwich City Victory Parade and civic reception at Norwich City Hall, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/05/2019 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Stephen Evans, chief executive of Norwich City Council, said: "This is great for the club and for Norwich – it will give the city a real boost after the challenges of the past year.

“This is a hugely proud time, and the only disappointment is that we are unable to mark the occasion with the usual festivities at City Hall.

“We hope there will be even more to celebrate in the years ahead, and that we will be able to come together to do so.”

