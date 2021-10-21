Time stops AGAIN! City Hall clock breaks for second time this month

Video

Published: 2:00 PM October 21, 2021

Once again the clock towering over the city centre has stopped working.

Contractors have been called upon today to try and figure out why the faulty City Hall clock keeps breaking.

It is becoming a regular sight for those in Norwich with the landmark already malfunctioning earlier this month.

Michlmayr Clock and Watchmakers, based in Fletcher Way, has been contacted by the council to try and fix the faulty clock which stopped on 5.50.

A spokeswoman for the city council said: "We’ve called our regular contractors, who will be coming out to assess the clock today.

"We’ve asked them to report their findings and feedback as to what can be done to avoiding this happening again."

It comes after the council's contractor carried out some repairs to worn-out gears in the clock mechanism in May, which saw the hands being removed on the east side.

Norwich City Hall clock is still broken. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

You may also want to watch:

The clock is serviced twice a year at a cost of £697 per service.