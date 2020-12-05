'A dream come true' - City fans return to Carrow Road
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
Norwich City fans told of their joy as they made a triumphant return to Carrow Road.
Some 2,000 Canary supporters were allowed back in the stadium to watch City beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1.
It is the second time some season ticket holders have been in since the outbreak of coronavirus, after a pilot event with 1,000 fans was held at the Preston match in September.
Among the lucky attendees at Saturday's game were Tony Landamore, 66, and Simon Jackson, 21.
They said they had not see a live football game since the Newcastle away match at the start of the year.
They added: "It is wonderful. We have been waiting for weeks to be back. It's nice to be able to see old mates. We have really missed the social side of matches."
Linda Medlock, from Dereham, said she missed seeing the football players the most and her favourite player was Teemu Pukki.
The 69-year-old said: "It is just fantastic to be able to see the boys again in the flesh. I'm on such a buzz."
Susan Towler, 66, from Norwich, said the players were the loves of her life.
She added: "They are just wonderful and I'm thrilled to be back."
Dale Ajeto, a finance worker, originally comes from Sheffield but has lived in Norwich and been a season ticket holder for years.
The 59-year-old said: "We are so lucky to be able to do this and I can't wait for the game.
"I've really missed just watching live football and being around other people. It's a dream come true to be at the stadium."
Sam Fenemore, from Norwich, came to the match with her husband and son.
She said: "There are some people who we always see at games but don't know them. It sounds silly but we've missed seeing those familiar faces even though they are strangers."
Peter Jones, retired, has been watching games at Carrow Road since 2012.
He said: "It is just absolutely fantastic to be back. I missed the crowds and not being able to come into the stadium."