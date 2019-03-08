City fan finishes London Marathon after seeing Norwich promoted

David 'Spud' Thornhil finishing the London Marathon holiding a Norwich flag. PIC From Twitter via @Smudgerncfc Archant

He took part in the 39th London Marathon just hours after seeing his beloved Norwich City clinch promotion to the Premier League.

David ‘Spud' Thornhill after he finished the London Marathon. From David 'Spud' Thornhill Twitter. David ‘Spud' Thornhill after he finished the London Marathon. From David 'Spud' Thornhill Twitter.

Canaries super fan David 'Spud' Thornhill was among a number of Norfolk runners in the 40,000 plus field in the race which has now helped raise more than £1billion for charity since it began in 1981.

Mr Thornhill completed the famous race on Sunday morning despite having been at Carrow Road on Saturday night to see Norwich seal a memorable promotion to the Premier League.

The 43-year-old had cheered his beloved City onto their 2-1 win over Blackburn and eventually left at about 10.30pm so he could get to the capital.

He said: “I wasn't going to miss that for the world.”

Aston Martin is running the London Marathon dressed as an Aston Martin. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Aston Martin is running the London Marathon dressed as an Aston Martin. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

But despite having had just a couple of hours sleep, he made it up and round the 26.2 mile course in just under five hours, which was an improvement on the five hours and 20 minutes he managed a couple of years ago.

And as he crossed the finish line Mr Thornhill was pictured holding aloft a Norwich scarf.

He said: “It was great, the atmosphere is absolutely fantastic - the crowd is what gets you through.”

Another local runner taking part in the race was Aston Martin who took part while dressed as an Aston Martin.

The 24-year-old had hoped to break the world record for running the marathon dressed as a car.

That was set by Thomas Bolton dressed as Del Boy's yellow Robin Reliant at the London Marathon in 2017, and his time was four hours, 55 minutes and nine seconds.

But Mr Martin, who lives in Lakenham, missed out on that record by just four minutes after finishing in a time of four hours and 59 minutes.

But despite missing out on the record he said he enjoyed the day.

He said: “I didn't quite get the record but it was really good.”

Eliud Kipchoge won the men's race with a new course record and second fastest time ever, while Sir Mo Farah finished fifth.

Kenya's Brigid Kosgei won the women's race with compatriot Vivian Cheruiyot coming in second.

Elite runners were joined by celebrities and amateur fundraisers as race officials accepted the highest ever number of entrants.