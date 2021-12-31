News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

New Year celebrations begin early in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 7:40 PM December 31, 2021
People enjoying New Year's Eve in Norwich at the Playhouse. From left, Jake Megeary, Dan Evanson, Ni

People enjoying New Year's Eve in Norwich at the Playhouse. From left, Jake Megeary, Dan Evanson, Nick Bower, Megan Purdy, and Richard Strange. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

As the New Year draws closer, partygoers are already out in force to celebrate the arrival of 2022.

People enjoying New Year's Eve in Norwich at the Brewdog. From left, Teresa Ager, Sheena Britton, Pe

People enjoying New Year's Eve in Norwich at the Brewdog. From left, Teresa Ager, Sheena Britton, Peter Ager, and Shaun Britton. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Groups could be seen outside pubs and bars earlier today, with friends gathering to begin the merriment.

People enjoying New Year's Eve in Norwich. Amelia Warnes and George Albani at the St Andrews Brewhou

People enjoying New Year's Eve in Norwich. Amelia Warnes and George Albani at the St Andrews Brewhouse. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

This New Year's Eve is set to be the hottest ever recorded in the UK with Norfolk warmer than Nice.

Norwich, Cromer and Weybourne have all seen temperatures hit 15C today, with Nice in the south of France seeing highs of just 13C.

The warm dry weather could turn to rain in the evening, with light drizzle expected.

People enjoying New Year's Eve in Norwich at the Playhouse. Front, George Gill-Hammond, left, and Me

People enjoying New Year's Eve in Norwich at the Playhouse. Front, George Gill-Hammond, left, and Meechamnan Natthapong. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Many of Norwich's New Year celebrations have been cancelled, with organisers fearing rising Covid cases.

Cans 'N' Cocktails boss Andre Smith decided to ditch plans for December 31 as infections spiked.

And Jason and Julia Carter, landlords of the Gibraltar Gardens, assured punters the event is postponed rather than cancelled. 

People enjoying New Year's Eve in Norwich at the Brewdog. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

People enjoying New Year's Eve in Norwich at the Brewdog. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Covid rates are currently at record levels across the country. The Norfolk rate in the seven days up to Christmas Eve was 1,038 per 100,000 people, nearly double the 535 cases per 100,000 people high during the January peak 12 months ago.

Holly enjoying New Year's Eve in Norwich at the Brewdog. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Holly enjoying New Year's Eve in Norwich at the Brewdog. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Most Read

  1. 1 7 shops that closed in Norwich in 2021
  2. 2 From behind bars at 15 to a global following, city man turns life around
  3. 3 Car park used by market traders in rules breach
  1. 4 Here is how bus services will be changing in Norwich in 2022
  2. 5 Seven Norwich businesses that launched in 2021
  3. 6 Flat blaze at Suffolk Square in Norwich
  4. 7 Death of teenager in Norwich not believed to be suspicious
  5. 8 Through the years: New Year's Eve celebrations in Norwich
  6. 9 Man caught after stealing £156 worth of goods from sports store
  7. 10 7 new things to look forward to in Norwich in 2022

The East of England Ambulance Service has also asked people to only call for an ambulance in an absolute emergency due to the organisation expecting a very busy evening. This will keep lines and crews free for those who need them the most.

People enjoying New Year's Eve in Norwich at the St Andrews Brewhouse. From left, Zoe Rushmer, Harry

People enjoying New Year's Eve in Norwich at the St Andrews Brewhouse. From left, Zoe Rushmer, Harry Fallows, Charlotte Simmons, Jack Coleman, and Colin James. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The service is encouraging members of the public to call 111 or visit the website and only call 999 if someone is suffering from chest pains, breath problems or is choking.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Surlingham House will be converted for educational use for The Parkside School

Housing News

Vacant home to be used by city school after no objections

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Jason Carter, landlord at the Gibraltar Gardens in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Coronavirus

New Year's Eve party postponed at pub as all staff test positive for Covid

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Part of the canopy which came down at the former Debenhams building in Norwich.

Police called to former city store after canopy is blown down

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Mulberry Close

Security gates could close off city's drugs hotspot

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon