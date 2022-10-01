City council's transgender motion prompts criticism

Norwich City Council has unanimously backed a motion to "better support" transgender and non-binary people - but the move has swiftly come in for criticism.

The Labour-run council backed a Green Party motion stating that trans women are women, trans men are men and non-binary people are non-binary.

The motion included a resolution that the council should publicly state that trans rights are human rights.

However, the motion has prompted criticism, with the Norwich Women's Rights Group calling on councillors to answer further questions about its implications.

The motion was presented by Green city councillor Alex Catt at a meeting at City Hall on Thursday (September 29).

Green city councillor Alex Catt - Credit: Denise Bradley

Mr Catt said: "This motion serves two purposes. The first is to send a big message to the trans and non-binary community that, as Norwich City Council, we recognise their struggle, appreciate all that they bring to society and we stand with them in the face of the culture war which we are seeing spread through the UK.

"It also sends a clear message to those who seek to divide us, that their hatred and abuse is not welcome or tolerated in our city."

🏳️‍⚧️ Thrilled that our motion supporting the trans community was passed unanimously by Norwich City Council!



🏳️‍⚧️ The council states clearly that trans women are women, trans men are men and non-binary people are non-binary.



🏳️‍⚧️ Transphobic extremists are not welcome in Norwich! pic.twitter.com/fWcsTdx0oW — Cllr Alex Catt (@CllrAlexCatt) September 29, 2022

The motion included ways council services can be improved for transgender and non-binary people, such as training for staff and reviewing forms and documents to make them inclusive.

The Green motion was slightly amended by the Labour group.

Labour city councillor Mike Stonard said: "The homophobes and transphobes look for ways they can split progressive opinion and thereby undermine support for LGBT people and stir up prejudice, often based on false fears that they create."

The Norwich Women's Rights Group tweeted that it wanted to ask councillors questions about the implications of the policy, saying: "It's easy to spout mantras, feel righteous and gain adulation from loud activists."

Norwich City Council @NorwichCC has *unanimously* adopted the motion that trans women are women, trans men are men...

We want to ask lead Councillors some questions about the implications of this policy.

Thread.🧵 pic.twitter.com/NvQaOw70Hb — Norwich Women’s Rights Group (@norwich_s) September 30, 2022

They said the policy "has profound consequences for women and girls".

The group's questions include whether the passing of the motion would mean that "anyone who says they are a woman" can attend women-only swimming sessions at the Riverside Leisure Centre.

The group also asks the council to explain how, "if trans women are women and anyone who says they're a woman can use spaces for vulnerable women", women would be kept safe from "predators who will use any loophole to access potential victims".