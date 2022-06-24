Work of nearly 250 art students on display in Norwich

City College Norwich creative arts end of year show 2022 is now on display. Guy Parkinson, head of creative, performing and production arts at City College Norwich, with work by Cameron Harcourt. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

After two years away, the students of City College Norwich are once again able to display their hard work in person at their end of year show for 2022.

Cece Osorio, 17, with their work.

An end of year show is a rewarding experience of collaboration and celebration for creative students, as well as a goal to work towards throughout their studies.

Dorian Cozens, course leader of games design at City College Norwich.

Over 240 students are taking part in the cumulative show, displayed in the college's award-winning studio spaces within the creative arts building and high-spec digi-tech factory.

Guy Parkinson, head of creative, performing and production arts at City College Norwich, said: "We are really proud to welcome people back to the creative arts show this year.

Jet Barnard, 18, with their work.

"This is the first face-to-face show we have had since 2019, and it is just fantastic we have been able to display all of the student work from across all the different pathways within the creative arts building, but also in our brand new digi-tech factory, supporting our students on their next steps out into the creative industries."

Work by foundation student Olivia Griggs.

Work is on show from level one through to three of the University Arts London awarding body creative arts and media courses, as well as the college's foundation course.

Work by foundation student Jessica Williams.

Marion Johns, course leader for foundation at City College Norwich, said: "I am deeply proud of how they have come over diversity and showcased the best of their skills in the exhibition. Coming from not the best experiences, to overcome them and produce the best of themselves."

The City College Norwich creative arts end of year show will be open until July 1, 10am-3pm.

Work by Moon Quinlan.