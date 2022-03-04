Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Meet the group handing out free sandwiches in the city

person

Francis Redwood

Published: 9:13 AM March 4, 2022
Frances Taylor takes time each week to help provide food and drink to the homeless.

Frances Taylor takes time each week to help provide food and drink to the homeless. - Credit: Archant

For those battling the chilly winter nights some respite has been offered courtesy of a group handing out free sandwiches and hot drinks. 

Members of the Church of St Francis hold a weekly meet in the city centre, opposite Primark, to offer out food and vouchers to people.

Frances Taylor, a member of the Secular Franciscans, said: "We try and work in the footsteps of St Francis and what he did - to help those in poverty and the homeless.

Frances and other members of the Secular Franciscans helping hand out food and drink.

Frances and other members of the Secular Franciscans helping hand out food and drink. - Credit: Archant

"We bring down sandwiches and drinks every Wednesday at 5pm, as well as giving away food vouchers for those who can't afford a meal."

The weekly event is seeing more and more people arriving for help every week.

Ms Taylor added: "It's become like a social club - the people know each other.

"You build a rapport with people which helps them. We just want to help, I know I wouldn't want to be out in the cold on my own."

