Meet the group handing out free sandwiches in the city

Frances Taylor takes time each week to help provide food and drink to the homeless. - Credit: Archant

For those battling the chilly winter nights some respite has been offered courtesy of a group handing out free sandwiches and hot drinks.

Members of the Church of St Francis hold a weekly meet in the city centre, opposite Primark, to offer out food and vouchers to people.

Frances Taylor, a member of the Secular Franciscans, said: "We try and work in the footsteps of St Francis and what he did - to help those in poverty and the homeless.

Frances and other members of the Secular Franciscans helping hand out food and drink. - Credit: Archant

"We bring down sandwiches and drinks every Wednesday at 5pm, as well as giving away food vouchers for those who can't afford a meal."

The weekly event is seeing more and more people arriving for help every week.

Ms Taylor added: "It's become like a social club - the people know each other.

"You build a rapport with people which helps them. We just want to help, I know I wouldn't want to be out in the cold on my own."