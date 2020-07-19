Gallery

‘The day had a special feeling’ - Rector gives away his daughter in first post-lockdown wedding at city church

Rebecca James, 21, with her father the Rev Dr Richard James, rector of Holy Trinity Church, Norwich, on her wedding day to Josh Day, 23, on July 18, 2020. Picture: Faye Amare Photography/www.fayeamare.co.uk Faye Amare Photography/www.fayeamare.co.uk

A clergyman has described his pride in giving away his daughter at what was the first wedding in his church since the coronavirus lockdown.

Rebecca James, 21, the daughter of Rev Dr Richard James, rector of Holy Trinity Church on Essex Street, off Unthank Road, Norwich, married Josh Day, 23, on Saturday, July 18.

After getting engaged in October 2019, the newly-qualified secondary school teachers were planning on marrying in the church on July 4 in front of 150 people.

Weddings were initially cancelled due to lockdown restrictions but after restrictions were eased on June 23 the couple, who met at the University of Leeds, rescheduled their simplified service and reception to take place in front of 25 close friends and family.

The new Mrs Day’s father, Dr James, who became the rector of Holy Trinity Church from London in 2017, said: “Josh was in tears as she came down the aisle after all of that waiting. I felt very proud they reached that moment. He is a lovely young man. He couldn’t be better for Rebecca. They will have a lot of fun together.”

As well as the wedding being the first one since lockdown restrictions were eased, it is the first time a member of the rector’s family has married in Holy Trinity Church in around 50 years.

He said the temporary cancellation of weddings over the past few months had been tough on couples who had planned to get married during lockdown.

His daughter and new husband were also apart during lockdown while he lived in Harrogate, Yorkshire, and she stayed with her parents in Norwich during their teacher training.

Dr James said the size of the church made it easy for people to socially distance and floral decorations made it feel more natural.

He added despite the trimmed down guest list, the day felt more intimate.

“Rebecca and Josh loved it. The day had a special feeling to it,” said Dr James.

The service was live streamed for people and a simple garden party reception was held afterwards in Norwich including takeaway afternoon tea before the newlyweds left for their honeymoon in the Lake District.

They will start married life together in Otley, Yorkshire, where they have teaching jobs.

