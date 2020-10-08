Area outside Primark in Norwich cordoned off after smoke comes through manhole cover

The cordoned off area on Haymarket, Norwich, where smoke was seen coming from a manhole on October 8, 2020. Picture: Sophie Wyllie Sophie Wyllie

Part of a city centre street outside a fashion store is cordoned off after smoke was seen coming out of a manhole cover.

A pedestrian spotted the smoke on Haymarket, Norwich, outside Primark, at 7.30am on Thursday, October 8.

They called 999 and one crew from Carrow Fire Station was called, according to station manager Jim Banks.

He said no surrounding buildings were affected, shoppers could continue to go into Primark and surrounding stores, and no-one was injured.

Engineers from UK Power Networks and BT were also called to look at the manhole which contained cabling.

Mr Banks said: “The cordon will remain in place until investigations are complete. Hopefully everything will be back to normal soon.”

He added the firefighters would remain on the scene until the area was safe.

Haymarket remains open to workers and visitors.