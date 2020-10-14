Search

Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery to reopen

PUBLISHED: 11:47 14 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:47 14 October 2020

Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography.

Copyright Simon Finlay 2017

Copyright Simon Finlay 2017

History-lovers will be able to look around a city centre attraction which is reopening this week.

Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery is opening on Friday, October 16, after it was closed because of the coronavirus lockdown in March.

Other Norfolk Museums Service attractions which have already reopened are the Time and Tide Museum in Great Yarmouth, Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse near Dereham and Lynn Museum.

MORE: Massive 136ft crane hoisted into place for Norwich Castle revamp

The service’s six other sites will reopen when it is safe to do so.

Visitors to Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery, who will be kept safe from a range of measures, will be able to access different areas including the Natural History exhibits and art galleries but the Keep and café remain closed.

Admission prices have been reduced to a maximum of £3.00 for adults and tickets are available for booking by visiting norfolk-museums.arttickets.org.uk







































