The best Christmas tree deals in and around Norwich
PUBLISHED: 13:54 03 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:03 03 December 2018
Archant
December is here which means its time to deck the halls. We’ve scouted out this season’s top deals on real and artificial Christmas trees in the Norwich area.
Mousehold Garden Centre
Mousehold Garden Centre has cut, rooted, container grown, potted and non-drop tree varieties. Its top promotions are on Nordman Trees 4ft-8ft from £16 a free baby Christmas tree (Norway spruce seedling) with every cut tree purchased.
Wyevale Garden Centre, Sprowston
From the traditional to frosted effects and multicoloured LED lights, Wyevale offer up to 50pc off a wide variety of artificial Christmas trees.
Taverham Nursery Centre
Taverham Nursery Centre has real Christmas trees starting from £19.99 for their Norway Spruce as well as Nordmann Firs starting from £24.99 and potted varieties available. The centre offers free local delivery.
Highway Garden and Leisure
Highway Garden and Leisure has up to 25pc discount on selected artificial trees such as the Mount Beacon Pine Tree reduced from £59.99 to £44.99.
Foundry Plant Centre
Foundry Plant Centre’s Christmas trees start at just £5.99 for a baby 1ft tree. A 6ft non-drop Nordman Fir costs around £35.
Green Pastures Plant Centre and Farm shop
5ft Norway Christmas trees cost £25.99 from Green Pastures Plant Centre or to save time on the hoovering, a 5ft Nordman non-drop tree is £37.99.
Salhouse Garden Centre
Salhouse garden centre has both cut and pot grown Christmas trees including Nordmann, Norway Spruce and blue spruce as well as potted varieties. 5ft Norman trees start at around £34.99 and range up to 13ft for £90. 5ft Norway trees are priced at £24.
Norfolk Christmas Trees
Norfolk Christmas trees offer cut Norway Spruces and Nordmann Firs grown on site as well as pot grown trees. 5ft Norway Spruces cost £20 or £26 for a 6ft.
Thorpe Plant Centre
Thorpe Plant Centre has locally sourced Christmas trees in all shapes and sizes including the Nordman Fir and the more traditional Norway Spruce. A 6ft Nordman Fir costs between £35-45.