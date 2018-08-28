Furry visitors bring festive magic to care home

Reindeer visits resident Ann Macloughlen at Cavell Court Care Uk, Norfolk. Photo: Lucy Taylor Lucy Taylor Photography

Residents at a specialist care home were given a Christmas warm up to remember as they were joined for coffee by some furry and feathered friends.

The Care UK team at Cavell Court in Cringleford helped spread some festive magic by hosting a meet and greet with a pair friendly reindeer and a small flock of owls.

The reindeer, Annabelle and Minstrel, spent time in the lounge and coffee shop and even visited less mobile residents in their rooms, many of whom had never seen reindeer in real life before.

Cavell Court home manager, Jennie Rodger, said: “We’re always looking to plan interesting and exciting activities for residents.

“While having the reindeer and owls here is lovely and novel, animals also provide a number of benefits to older people – particularly those living with dementia. It was clear from the smiles on everyone’s faces just how much they enjoyed having Annabelle and Minstrel here for the day.”

The visit was courtesy of Norfolk-based Scratby Pets who have a large team of critters including donkeys, lizards, llamas and ferrets.