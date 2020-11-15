Volunteers to spread festive cheer by delivering Christmas lunches to people’s homes

Published: 11:45 AM November 15, 2020 Updated: 7:21 PM November 21, 2020

Volunteers at the Silver Road Community Centre make sandwiches for their food parcels. Pic: Julie Brociek-Coulton. - Credit: Julie Brociek-Coulton.

A community centre is aiming to make Christmas cheerier for scores of people, once the coronavirus lockdown comes to an end.

The Silver Road Community Centre in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

The Silver Road Community Centre was created after campaigners fought to stop Norfolk County Council from selling the former Silver Rooms day centre in Norwich to a private developer.

Over the summer, it made 1,700 packed lunches for families, with another 780 lunches made over the October half-term.

Last month it started its Silver Parcels foodbank - for people from areas around Bull Close, Gertrude Road, Sprowston Road, Boundary Road and Magpie Road.

One mum, who had parcels delivered, said: “Silver Road Community Centre bringing our lunches helped restore some normality for her and helped the whole family.

“Silver Parcels foodbank has been amazing in helping us to know that no one should feel bad for needing help. You can guarantee always being looked after by genuine, kind, people.”

You may also want to watch:

Thanks to a Covid recovery grant from the Norfolk Community Foundation, the centre will soon be giving out 50 Christmas hampers, complete with Jack Monroe cookery books.

Next month, it will deliver 140 Christmas lunches, 70 for families and 70 for single and older people.

Julie Brociek-Coulton, who manages the centre, said: “The lunches will be delivered to the residents and, already, we have had 20 volunteers, plus lots of people helping with the hampers.

“It has been overwhelming the amount of people that want to volunteer. I just wanted to say a really big thank you.”

Mrs Brociek-Coulton also thanked others who have helped, including The Prince of Denmark pub, Morrisons, Tesco, Deerly Beloved bakery, Woodside care home, Lady B Loves, the Rosebery pub, The Cottage pub, Smurfit Kappa, East of England Co-op, Supasnap and members of the public and schools which donated.

The centre can be contacted by emailing Hello@silverroadcc.org or calling/texting 07786694325.

• The Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News recently relaunched our Here To Help campaign, in association with Norfolk County Council.

The campaign aims to let people know about support during the coronavirus pandemic. Let us know what you are doing by emailing donna-louise.bishop@archant.co.uk.