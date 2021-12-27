Boxes of Christmas leftovers on offer for free in city store
- Credit: ARCHANT
Those shopping at a city suburb supermarket have been able to pick up free food for their bank holiday dinners.
Sprowston's Tesco Extra store in Blue Boar Lane had boxes of vegetables stacked up for customers to help themselves to on Monday.
A spokesman for Tesco said the store had plenty leftover from its Christmas dinner range so staff did not want to let the food go to waste.
Sprowston district councillor Natasha Harpley has encouraged people to spread the word on social media and share the message with foodbanks in the area.
She said: "It's really good to see them directly giving it away for free.
"I've not known them to do it this way before. I guess they over ordered or something but either way it's great to see food not being wasted and accessible to all."
Big retailers typically clear unsold food via Norwich FoodHub, which collects surplus food and redistributes it to help fight hunger.
