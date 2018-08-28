Search

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

PUBLISHED: 11:13 24 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:59 24 December 2018

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Archant Norfolk 2018

People in the East of England can expect to wake up to a misty Christmas morning.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning (the least severe) for fog or freezing fog patches between 3pm on Christmas Eve and 11am on Christmas Day, which will be widespread and slow to clear in some places. It said: “Fog or freezing fog patches will quickly become more widespread later on Christmas Eve, and will also be dense in places. Not everywhere will see fog, but where it does form, the visibility may fall to around 50m at times.”

In western and central areas of England the fog is expected to lift overnight, but it is likely to hang around in the east into Christmas Day, “perhaps persisting for much or all of the day” in parts of the region.

Motorists were warned to expect slower journeys, with possible delays to bus or train services, while there may be a chance of delays or cancellations to flights.

Meanwhile, weather forecasters have all but ruled out a white Christmas in East Anglia.

A forecast from Weatherquest in Norwich suggests Christmas Day will be cloudy but mainly dry for the region.

There will be a maximum temperature of six degrees Celsius and a low of three degrees, with light westerly winds.

The forecast for Christmas Eve in the East is broadly similar, with dry but fairly cloudy conditions and the best chance of sunny spells from mid-morning to early afternoon.

But some of us could wake up to a misty Christmas morning, with a chance that mist and fog patches could begin to form in places as the temperatures drop on Monday night.

According to Weatherquest, based at the University of East Anglia, Norfolk hasn’t had a white Christmas in eight years and is unlikely to see another this year.

A spokesman added that the county was “more likely to have snow at Easter” than at Christmas.

