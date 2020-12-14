Dazzling Christmas lights to take over village
- Credit: Tim Kett
Dozens of people living in a Norfolk village have adorned their homes with Christmas lights to raise money for charity.
Sparkling lights are strung over houses in Thorpe End for a festive event to fundraise for Nelson's Journey.
People will then be able to download a map highlighting the displays for the event on Saturday December 19 between 4.30pm and 8.30pm.
As well as dazzling lights, the night will also feature a walk-though nativity at St David's Church and food stalls, including fish and chips from Nippy Chippy.
Tim Kett, organiser, said: “With the help of people and businesses in the village we have managed to pull this event together quickly.
You may also want to watch:
"We are keen to support both the community in these difficult times of Covid-19 lockdowns and tiers and to show that whatever the world throws at us we will always come back smiling."
For more information and to donate click here
Most Read
- 1 Elderly woman who died in suspected arson attack is named
- 2 How many of these 19 bizarre UK laws have you broken?
- 3 City busy with shoppers amid countdown to Christmas
- 4 'Disgraceful' - Woman's anger as parcel is 'dumped in road' by courier
- 5 Eight more patients with coronavirus die at N&N
- 6 Do you remember Christmas in Norwich through the 20th century?
- 7 Car crash scenes outside fire stations to give stark reminder to drivers
- 8 Mystery Christmas decorations spread festive cheer
- 9 'It looked like a dishcloth': Bride's wedding dress disaster
- 10 Multi-million pound road shake-ups for string of Norwich streets