Dazzling Christmas lights to take over village

Published: 12:07 PM December 14, 2020

People in Thorpe End have put up Christmas lights to fundraise for Nelson's Journey. - Credit: Tim Kett

Dozens of people living in a Norfolk village have adorned their homes with Christmas lights to raise money for charity.

Sparkling lights are strung over houses in Thorpe End for a festive event to fundraise for Nelson's Journey.

People will then be able to download a map highlighting the displays for the event on Saturday December 19 between 4.30pm and 8.30pm.

People in Thorpe End have put up Christmas lights to fundraise for Nelson's Journey. - Credit: Tim Kett

As well as dazzling lights, the night will also feature a walk-though nativity at St David's Church and food stalls, including fish and chips from Nippy Chippy.

People in Thorpe End have put up Christmas lights to fundraise for Nelson's Journey. - Credit: Tim Kett

Tim Kett, organiser, said: “With the help of people and businesses in the village we have managed to pull this event together quickly.

You may also want to watch:

"We are keen to support both the community in these difficult times of Covid-19 lockdowns and tiers and to show that whatever the world throws at us we will always come back smiling."

People in Thorpe End have put up Christmas lights to fundraise for Nelson's Journey. - Credit: Tim Kett

For more information and to donate click here