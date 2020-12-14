News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News

Dazzling Christmas lights to take over village

person

Ruth Lawes

Published: 12:07 PM December 14, 2020   
People in Thorpe End have put up Christmas lights to fundraise for Nelson's Journey.

People in Thorpe End have put up Christmas lights to fundraise for Nelson's Journey. - Credit: Tim Kett

Dozens of people living in a Norfolk village have adorned their homes with Christmas lights to raise money for charity.

Sparkling lights are strung over houses in Thorpe End for a festive event to fundraise for Nelson's Journey.

People will then be able to download a map highlighting the displays for the event on Saturday December 19 between 4.30pm and 8.30pm.

People in Thorpe End have put up Christmas lights to fundraise for Nelson's Journey.

People in Thorpe End have put up Christmas lights to fundraise for Nelson's Journey. - Credit: Tim Kett

As well as dazzling lights, the night will also feature a walk-though nativity at St David's Church and food stalls, including fish and chips from Nippy Chippy.

People in Thorpe End have put up Christmas lights to fundraise for Nelson's Journey.

People in Thorpe End have put up Christmas lights to fundraise for Nelson's Journey. - Credit: Tim Kett

Tim Kett, organiser, said: “With the help of people and businesses in the village we have managed to pull this event together quickly. 

You may also want to watch:

"We are keen to support both the community in these difficult times of Covid-19 lockdowns and tiers and to show that whatever the world throws at us we will always come back smiling."

People in Thorpe End have put up Christmas lights to fundraise for Nelson's Journey.

People in Thorpe End have put up Christmas lights to fundraise for Nelson's Journey. - Credit: Tim Kett

For more information and to donate click here 

Most Read

  1. 1 Elderly woman who died in suspected arson attack is named
  2. 2 How many of these 19 bizarre UK laws have you broken?
  3. 3 City busy with shoppers amid countdown to Christmas
  1. 4 'Disgraceful' - Woman's anger as parcel is 'dumped in road' by courier
  2. 5 Eight more patients with coronavirus die at N&N
  3. 6 Do you remember Christmas in Norwich through the 20th century?
  4. 7 Car crash scenes outside fire stations to give stark reminder to drivers
  5. 8 Mystery Christmas decorations spread festive cheer
  6. 9 'It looked like a dishcloth': Bride's wedding dress disaster
  7. 10 Multi-million pound road shake-ups for string of Norwich streets
Christmas

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Man gets fake council letter ordering removal of ‘tacky' Christmas lights

Ruth Lawes

person

Tenant scam artists ‘hijacked my house to rent out on Facebook’

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon

Teenager arrested after death of elderly woman in house fire

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon

Further increase in coronavirus rates across Norfolk

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus