Dad says 16,000 lights display is 'worth it' despite it costing thousands

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 6:00 AM December 3, 2021
Mark Abbott house update

Mark Abbott's house on Allanadale Road in Tuckswood - Credit: Mark Abbott

A Norwich man who has invested thousands into his famous light display says the bill is absolutely worth it. 

Mark Abbott, a 44-year-old dance school owner, has decked his halls for everyone to enjoy at great cost to himself.

The dad-of-three said: "I've just upped it! We've moved into a bigger house this year so I had to make it bigger.

"You just want to keep going. I stepped back to look at the house in full after I started decorating and it made me think the roof needs to be done, so I went and got more lights.

"Since March this year, I've spent about £1,000 on extra materials and lights and possibly an extra £85 or so a month on electricity.

"But it's completely worth it, my kids just adore them and the locals seem so happy. It's my favourite time of year."

Mark Abbott house update

The nine new reindeers in the display, each with 200 lights - Credit: Mark Abbott

And the Christmas spirit is spreading, he added: "A friend has offered to pay my bill for December, he says I've done enough so he'd like to help me out."

Mr Abbott has over 16,000 lights and counting in his display in Allanadale Road in Tuckswood.

"I'm using 59 sockets right now. Sometimes they give me a little shock but it's mostly okay," he said. 

"There are 500 lights on each window, and 6,800 on the outline of the house. And there are 800 lights on the ground and 200 on each of the nine reindeer."

Mr Abbott added: "People seem to really like it, I get lots of kids and older ladies walking past and stopping for a look.

"The kids really like the snow machine, they all try and turn it on but I've told them it only responds to my voice.

Mark with his three children: Robert, Jack-Jack and Darcey

Mark with his three children: Robert, Jack-Jack and Darcey - Credit: Mark Abbott

"The older ladies have said that it looks like it gets bigger every day, which it does.

"Friends have also told me that when they're having a bad day, they'll walk past the house and it cheers them up."

Mr Abbott is already planning next years display, he's hoping to suspend lights from a telegraph pole.

