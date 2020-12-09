News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
'Tongue-in-cheek' Christmas display at menswear store in Norwich

Ruth Lawes

Published: 6:00 AM December 9, 2020   
George Browne (left) and Kev Foster (right), members of the Creative Department at Philip Browne Men

George Browne (left) and Kev Foster (right), members of the Creative Department at Philip Browne Menswear in Norwich, beside the festive window display they created at the shop on Guildhall Hill. The illustrations were done by Paul Harris who is the Head of Buying for the shop. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Buzz Lightyear and Wallace and Gromit are among toys starring in a 'tongue-in-cheek' Christmas display at a menswear store in Norwich.

Staff at Philip Browne, on Guildhall Hill, have arranged a host of iconic figurines who are socially-distancing and wearing masks in the window. 

Philip Browne Menswear, on Guildhall Hill in Norwich, have put together a festive window display. 

Philip Browne Menswear, on Guildhall Hill in Norwich, have put together a festive window display. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Kev Foster and George Browne, creative directors at the store, said they fashioned a 'Covid street scene' to bring smiles to customer's faces.

They added: "We always try and do a fun window and this year it's very tongue-in-cheek.

A member of the public admiring the festive window display at Philip Browne Menswear on Guildhall Hill in Norwich.

A member of the public admiring the festive window display at Philip Browne Menswear on Guildhall Hill in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

"Kids seem to love it and people have been popping their heads around the door saying it's the best window they have ever seen."

As well as the toys, the window display also features an illustration of the city's skyline, which was created by the shop's buying director, Paul Harris.

Philip Browne Menswear, on Guildhall Hill in Norwich, have put together a festive window display.

Philip Browne Menswear, on Guildhall Hill in Norwich, have put together a festive window display. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The display will remain in the window until the end of January.

George Browne, from the Creative Department at Philip Browne Menswear in Norwich, who co-created the

George Browne, from the Creative Department at Philip Browne Menswear in Norwich, who co-created the festive window display at the shop on Guildhall Hill. The illustrations were done by Paul Harris who is the Head of Buying for the shop. - Credit: Danielle Boode

Kev Foster, from the Creative Department at Philip Browne Menswear in Norwich, co-created the festive window display at the shop on Guildhall Hill.

Kev Foster, from the Creative Department at Philip Browne Menswear in Norwich, co-created the festive window display at the shop on Guildhall Hill. The illustrations were done by Paul Harris who is the Head of Buying for the shop. - Credit: Danielle Booden


