'Tongue-in-cheek' Christmas display at menswear store in Norwich

Published: 6:00 AM December 9, 2020

George Browne (left) and Kev Foster (right), members of the Creative Department at Philip Browne Menswear in Norwich, beside the festive window display they created at the shop on Guildhall Hill. The illustrations were done by Paul Harris who is the Head of Buying for the shop. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Buzz Lightyear and Wallace and Gromit are among toys starring in a 'tongue-in-cheek' Christmas display at a menswear store in Norwich.

Staff at Philip Browne, on Guildhall Hill, have arranged a host of iconic figurines who are socially-distancing and wearing masks in the window.

Kev Foster and George Browne, creative directors at the store, said they fashioned a 'Covid street scene' to bring smiles to customer's faces.

They added: "We always try and do a fun window and this year it's very tongue-in-cheek.

"Kids seem to love it and people have been popping their heads around the door saying it's the best window they have ever seen."

As well as the toys, the window display also features an illustration of the city's skyline, which was created by the shop's buying director, Paul Harris.

The display will remain in the window until the end of January.

