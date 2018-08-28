Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Swing into Christmas with festive concert at The Forum

PUBLISHED: 13:07 04 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:07 04 December 2018

The Jonathan Wyatt Big Band are returning to the Forum, for their festive extravaganza �Swing Into Christmas�. Picture: Jonathan Wyatt

The Jonathan Wyatt Big Band are returning to the Forum, for their festive extravaganza �Swing Into Christmas�. Picture: Jonathan Wyatt

Archant

The Jonathan Wyatt Big Band are returning to the Forum, for their festive extravaganza ‘Swing Into Christmas’.

The band, who celebrated their 30th anniversary in 2017 having played for TV and film, celebrity parties and Gala performances.

Band leader Jonathan Wyatt said: “The band are really looking forward to the show as it is really one of the highlights of our year.

“We have been working hard to mark sure that we bring something fresh while still retaining our usual mix of traditional holiday classics, big band versions of more recent Christmas songs and festive arrangements of some fantastic toe-tapping songs.”

Swing into Christmas will take place on December 16, and will start at 7:30pm.

Seats for the show cost £17.50 each and tables for Pizza Express can be booked via the Theatre Royal box office on 01603 630000.

Further information, visit: www.jwbb.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norwich man charged after banana skin thrown at striker during Arsenal v Tottenham match

Four men have been charged - including a Norwich man - after a banana skin was thrown at Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during a Premier League match at Emirates Stadium, London.Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Norwich restaurant selling off cheap meals via food waste app

If these products aren't sold they become available to

Norwich man jailed after admitting killing ‘fun-loving’ father-to-be in crash

Ricardas Taraska. PIC: Supplied by Cambridge Constabulary.

Video Norwich YouTuber in Twitter spat with Ellie Goulding after calling X Factor performance ‘dreadful’

Ellie Goulding attending the Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards 2018, held at Grosvenor House Hotel, London. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

Mum-of-two’s remote-controlled cars project to take toddlers around Castle Mall

Koa, Mrs Kidd's son in one of the cars. Picture: Archant

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Local Guide