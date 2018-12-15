Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 3°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

Carol service to celebrate life in Norwich city centre

15 December, 2018 - 09:42
The Rev Graham Kirk Spriggs, curate at St Peter Mancroft Church in Norwich, and Mark Wright, chairman of the Norwich Market Traders Association, promoting the carol service for retailers and market traders. Picture: Norwich Dioces

The Rev Graham Kirk Spriggs, curate at St Peter Mancroft Church in Norwich, and Mark Wright, chairman of the Norwich Market Traders Association, promoting the carol service for retailers and market traders. Picture: Norwich Dioces

Archant

A Norwich church is hosting a new Christmas carol service to celebrate all that is good about the city centre.

The service at St Peter Mancroft Church on Tuesday December 18, 5pm, is especially for market stall holders and those in the retail sector but is open to everyone.

As well as traditional carols, there will be a fun-filled sing through of the Twelve Days of Christmas.

“All our services are for everyone, of course,” said the Rev Graham Kirk-Spriggs, curate of St Peter Mancroft, “but we want to engage with the people of our parish, which is mostly shops and the market. Christmas is hard work for the retail sector, but St Peter Mancroft hopes to provide a tonic for wintertime blues.”

“We want everyone to feel welcome, loved by God, and celebrate who they are in their parish church. Christmas is a very busy time in retail, and our hope is that we can share the message of Christmas, and get people leaving feeling good too!”

Most Read

‘The whole thing is a mess’ - concerns raised about ‘dangerous’ new roundabout

Stephen Jamieson claims the new roundabout outside his home has made his driveway unsafe to exit. Picture Victoria Pertusa

Here comes the snow! Weather warning issued for Norfolk and Suffolk

Snow in Norwich back in March 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Jailed in Norfolk this week: Sexually motivated attacker, woman at the heart of a cannabis farm and serial con artist

Aaron Bidle (left), Norwich Crown Court (centre), and Natalie Rivers (right). Photos of Bidle and Rivers: Norfolk Police. Photo of Norwich Crown Court: Adrian Judd

Opinion David Freezer: It’s great to see City injury victim Jarvis can finally ‘start feeling like a professional footballer again’

Matt Jarvis was in action for City's U23s this week, for the first time since March PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Ex Norwich and North Walsham rugby star jailed for molesting girl

Shaun Woodhouse

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Local Guide