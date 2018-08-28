Search

From crib services to midnight mass: How Christmas was celebrated at Norwich Cathedral

PUBLISHED: 08:51 26 December 2018

Christmas Eve crib service at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Paul Hurst

Christmas Eve crib service at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Paul Hurst

copyright (c) paul hurst all rights reserved

From a crib service to Christmas processions and midnight mass, hundreds of people have been enjoying festivities at Norwich Cathedral.

Christmas Procession at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Paul HurstChristmas Procession at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Paul Hurst

Christmas Eve saw scores of children and their families gather at the Cathedral for an informal crib service where youngsters were encouraged to come along dressed as characters from the Nativity story.

The Cathedral’s Sunday School helped bring the story of the birth of baby Jesus to life before all the children in the congregation were invited to join a procession to the crib and lead the singing of Away in a Manger.

Meanwhile on both Sunday and Christmas Eve, the sublime sound of the Norwich Cathedral Choir moved around the Cathedral for the Christmas Procession with Carols which featured festive music including Once In Royal David’s City, O Little Town Of Bethlehem and Hark! The Herald Angels Sing.

For more about Norwich Cathedral events and services during the festive period, visit www.cathedral.org.uk

From crib services to midnight mass: How Christmas was celebrated at Norwich Cathedral

