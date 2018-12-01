Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

‘I’ve saved up all year’ - Mum offers up seats at her family’s dinner table this Christmas

01 December, 2018 - 08:00
Christina and her son Alex. Photo submitted by Christina Green.

Christina and her son Alex. Photo submitted by Christina Green.

Christina Green

A family from Norwich are offering a place at their table on Christmas day to those in need.

Christina Green, 57, who lives on Mousehold Avenue, and her two children Andrea, 20, and Alex, 19, are extending a generous offer this festive season.

They would like to invite a single mum and her children to join them for a meal on Christmas Day.

Ms Green said she’s been thinking about doing something like this for a few years and in the last few weeks decided on it.

She said: “I know there are a lot of mums out there struggling and I’ve saved up all year. I don’t have a lot but what I do have I’d like to share and there’s only the three of us.”

Ms Green said she’s hoping to find a single mum with two children to take up the offer as that is what she has room to accommodate.

“I have a very friendly dog and four cats so whoever it was would have to be happy with animals,” she added. “My son Alex is autistic but he loves children and my daughter Andrea is excited about the idea of helping someone out this Christmas.”

If you would like to get in touch with Ms Green about spending Christmas Day together please contact norwichwebteam@archant.co.uk.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Cosmetic surgery firm launches investigation after Norwich mum’s death 17 days after breast augmentation

Louise Harvey from Norwich, who died 17 days after a breast augmentation. Photo: Facebook

Finance boss stole £1 million to fuel online gambling addiction

Steven Girling from Costessey stole £1m from his employer while he was addicted to online gambling. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Do you recognise them? Police hope to track down two men after Norwich stabbings

The men police would like to speak to in connection with an incident in which two men were stabbed in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police

Boarded up landmark building could be a Wetherspoons pub

Police were called to Hardwick House, all boarded up, this week to reports of someone inside the building on Agricultural Hall Plain. Photo: Luke Powell.

Disgraced doctor accused of sexual assault has claim against him dismissed

GP Cyprian Okoro. Photo: by Mark Thomas/REX/Shutterstock (6052863d)

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Local Guide