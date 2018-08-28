Video

Norwich church launches Advent and Christmas services

Bishop of Norwich, the Right Reverend Graham Jones, during a service at Christ Church, Eaton. Archant

A church in Norwich will launch its programme of Advent and Christmas services this weekend.

Christ Church in Eaton will hold a number of special services over the festive period beginning on Sunday (December 2) when a carol service will take place by candlelight at 6:30pm.

On the following Sunday, at 3:30pm, there will be a memorial service, with songs from the choir and tea and coffee served afterwards.

A Christingle service will be held on Sunday December 16, also at 3:30pm, involving music and readings.

The final Sunday before Christmas will see a candlelit Christmas carol service, while on Christmas Eve, at 3:30pm, the church will host a crib and nativity service for all ages, followed by a candlelit midnight communion service at 11:30pm.

Christmas Day services will take place at 10am.

The Church hosted a ‘Festival of Angels’ over the weekend of November 23 to 25, which involved the arrival of hundreds of angels made from various materials including biscuits, wood carvings, plastic and paper.

Angel crafts, refreshments and music, including live handbell music displays, were also on offer.

On Saturday (November 24), the outgoing Bishop of Norwich, the Right Reverend Graham James, lead an angel-themed service in which he blessed the angels. This was followed by cake, sparkling refreshments and other treats.

Vivien Humber, the lead organiser of the Festival of Angels, said: “This has been a wonderful community event which has been a brilliant success, crowned by th4e Bishop taking a great service. The church was filled with 500 angels of all shapes and sizes, types and descriptions. We challenged people of all ages, from pre-school to care home residents and local groups, to set their imagination free and use their inventiveness to create something really exciting and they certainly rose to the challenge - and some! Thanks to everyone involved in organising and running the event, the angel-creators, the Bishop, and of course everyone who came to the festival.”

THe event was organised by the Friends of Christ Church, Eaton to raise money for the north aisle roof repairs.

If you are interested in becoming a friend, please contact FriendsofCCE@gmail.com or go to https://www.christchurch-eaton.org.uk/about-us/friends/

Alternatively, visit the church itself at Church Avenue in Norwich, NR2 2AQ.