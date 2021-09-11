'The epitome of amateur football': Tributes paid to Sunday League legend

Published: 6:00 AM September 11, 2021

Chris Bailey is pictured on the far left after Moles Rest won the County Cup 2013/14 - Credit: Contributed

A stalwart of the local football scene has died, leaving friends and family with fond memories to remember him by.

Chris Bailey passed away at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Tuesday at the age of 81.

In recent years, Mr Bailey was secretary of Moles Rest Football Club in Norwich, formerly known as Red Roofs.

Local football stalwart Chris Bailey is pictured on the far right of the back row - Credit: Contributed

He was well-known and respected within the Norwich Sunday League where he oversaw many promotions.

Mr Bailey, who had worked as a heavy goods lorry driver, was also well-known for his association with football in Felthorpe dating back many years.

Jordan Palmer, who played for the Moles for several years, said: "Chris was the epitome of local amateur football. There wasn't a role that he didn't play within the club during his time. This was also the case at Felthorpe.

"From the dressing room, to the touchline and in the pub afterwards hunting down player's for club fines, he was known as one of the most thorough and finest secretaries in local football.

"He was widely respected not just as a football man but as a person."

Known for always going the extra mile, Mr Bailey was quoted as saying the Mole's 2013/14 County Cup 6-5 victory at the FDC in front of a big crowd was one of the "best days of his life".

His hobbies also included going to the theatre, playing crib and darts.

Mr Bailey also enjoyed family holidays in Scotland with his wife Linda, who he was married to for 58 years having met on a blind date.

Mrs Bailey, 78, said: "He was a good father and he was full of mischief.

"He was also organising trips and we used to go on several holidays."

The couple married at St Andrew's Church in Attlebridge and lived together in Bowers Avenue.

As well as Mrs Bailey, he leaves behind three children, three grandchildren and three greatgrandchildren.

His widow Linda said he had Parkinson's but the exact cause of death is yet to be established.