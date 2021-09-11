News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

'The epitome of amateur football': Tributes paid to Sunday League legend

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 6:00 AM September 11, 2021   
Chris Bailey is pictured on the far left after Moles Rest won the County Cup 2013/14

Chris Bailey is pictured on the far left after Moles Rest won the County Cup 2013/14 - Credit: Contributed

A stalwart of the local football scene has died, leaving friends and family with fond memories to remember him by. 

Chris Bailey passed away at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Tuesday at the age of 81. 

In recent years, Mr Bailey was secretary of Moles Rest Football Club in Norwich, formerly known as Red Roofs. 

Local football stalwart Chris Bailey is pictured on the far right of the back row 

Local football stalwart Chris Bailey is pictured on the far right of the back row - Credit: Contributed

He was well-known and respected within the Norwich Sunday League where he oversaw many promotions. 

Mr Bailey, who had worked as a heavy goods lorry driver, was also well-known for his association with football in Felthorpe dating back many years. 

Jordan Palmer, who played for the Moles for several years, said: "Chris was the epitome of local amateur football. There wasn't a role that he didn't play within the club during his time. This was also the case at Felthorpe.

"From the dressing room, to the touchline and in the pub afterwards hunting down player's for club fines, he was known as one of the most thorough and finest secretaries in local football.

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman arrested after car rolls and hits three others
  2. 2 Bus involved in city centre crash with van
  3. 3 YOUR REACTION: Are Hethersett Academy rules too strict?
  1. 4 Opening of new Norwich recycling centre delayed, as current one shuts
  2. 5 Second-hand car dealer taken to court over vehicle with dangerous faults
  3. 6 Norwich man part of trio sentenced over kidnapping
  4. 7 Only Fools and Horses star cancels Norwich show due to cancer battle
  5. 8 Turf wars: Parking signs in community spark row
  6. 9 'It's so Victorian': Parents' fury over super strict school rules
  7. 10 Salt in Norwich launches dinner menu with raclette cheese wheel

"He was widely respected not just as a football man but as a person." 

Known for always going the extra mile, Mr Bailey was quoted as saying the Mole's 2013/14 County Cup 6-5 victory at the FDC in front of a big crowd was one of the "best days of his life". 

His hobbies also included going to the theatre, playing crib and darts. 

Mr Bailey also enjoyed family holidays in Scotland with his wife Linda, who he was married to for 58 years having met on a blind date. 

Mrs Bailey, 78, said: "He was a good father and he was full of mischief. 

"He was also organising trips and we used to go on several holidays." 

The couple married at St Andrew's Church in Attlebridge and lived together in Bowers Avenue. 

As well as Mrs Bailey, he leaves behind three children, three grandchildren and three greatgrandchildren. 

His widow Linda said he had Parkinson's but the exact cause of death is yet to be established. 

Obituary
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Travellers camping on sainsburys car park on queens road in Norwich

Police monitoring 'unauthorised encampment' on Sainsbury's car park

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
A van is currently on fire on the St Stephen's roundabout in Norwich.

Norfolk Live | Updated

Severe disruption after van catches fire at St Stephens roundabout

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
James Shepherd, Richard Crane

Friends prepared to go to court over £100 charges for two minute stops

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Slices of Montanaro, left, and Lucifero pizza, sharing a plate at Norwich's Saporita. Picture: STUAR

The nine best restaurants in Norwich according to Tripadvisor

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon