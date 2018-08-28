Choirs unite to raise money for cancer charity

Broadland Youth Choir and Broadbeat Choir at the Forum - December 10th 2017. Photo: Julian Claxton Photographer Copyright (c) Julian Claxton Photography 2017.

Norfolk and Waveney’s cancer charity, Big C, has recruited more than 20 choirs who will sing and raise funds to make a difference for those affected by cancer this Christmas.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Brand manager at Big C, Greg Pye, said: “Our Christmas Choirs programme is now in its third year and it is always a special moment when the choirs come together and spread Christmas cheer to help those in our community for who this can be a challenging time of year.

“There are such a broad range of styles among the choirs and music for every taste performed by young and older. We’d urge local people to catch a performance if they can. Any donations to Big C are very gratefully received.”

In the past Big C’s Christmas Choirs have raided over £10,000. Many of the performances take place at The Forum in Norwich. For the full schedule please visit fundraise.big-c.co.uk/event/christmas-choirs/