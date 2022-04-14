Norfolk MP backs PM's partygate apology amid 'enormous challenges'

A Norfolk MP has said she "accepts his apology" following Boris Johnson being fined over the partygate scandal.

Norwich North MP Chloe Smith delivered her message of support for the prime minister in an online blog post on her website Wednesday afternoon.

The Tory MP went on to say we are at "such a serious moment in this country" and that it would be wrong to change leadership at this time.

Sources say Boris Johnson may receive further fines for his participation in lockdown parties at Downing Street - Credit: PA

Ms Smith said: "The Prime Minister and Chancellor have now received fixed penalty notices.

"The Prime Minister has made a statement, explaining that he has paid the fine and apologising again that people had the right to expect better from him.

"I expect he will also hold himself accountable in Parliament, which is right. I accept his apology.

"We are at such a serious moment as a country that I think there would need to be a high bar for changing leader now.

"I believe extremely strongly in democracy, and people in my constituency elected Boris to do a job. Every voter will be able to reflect in their own way on events, and whether they think he has done that job well, at the next election.

"We have enormous challenges to deal with as a country and I want him to carry on delivering for my constituents."

Brandon Lewis, MP for Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Ms Smith's statement comes amid reports that more fines could be on their way for the PM with some sources suggesting he could receive further fixed penalty notices after he accepted a fine for attending a birthday party held for him in Number 10 during Covid restrictions in June 2020.

Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis has also said Mr Johnson and chancellor Rishi Sunak have his "complete support" saying "they have navigated us through the greatest economic and public health crisis in a generation" and that they must now continue delivering the priorities of people in the UK.

Most of Norfolk's MPs have remained tight-lipped following the reports that the prime minister and chancellor were to receive fines and have declined approaches by this newspaper for comment.

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis - Credit: Chris McAndrew

Norwich South's Clive Lewis, Norfolk's only Labour MP, said "our democracy is in need of an overhaul, not just a new face" and said he doubted the PM would resign.



