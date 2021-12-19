Video
Norwich MP learns sign language after being 'inspired' by Strictly's Rose
Norwich North MP Chloe Smith has started to learn British Sign Language (BSL) after being inspired by Strictly winner Rose Ayling-Ellis.
The EastEnders actress lifted up the Strictly Come Dancing glitterball trophy on Saturday night with professional partner Giovanni Pernice.
She made a huge impact on audiences as the show's first ever deaf contestant, with Google searches for "learn sign language" soaring after her performances.
One of the people inspired to take up BSL was Ms Smith, who posted a video on Twitter of what she has learnt so far.
She tweeted: "Congratulations to all who took part in Strictly, but to Rose Ayling-Ellis in particular.
"She not only inspired me to begin to learn BSL (thank you RNID for the help) but also lit up the dancefloor for everyone as the first deaf participant."
RNID stands for the Royal National Institute for Deaf People.
