Norwich MP learns sign language after being 'inspired' by Strictly's Rose

Norwich North MP Chloe Smith has learnt BSL after being inspired by Strictly winner Rose Ayling-Ellis. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Norwich North MP Chloe Smith has started to learn British Sign Language (BSL) after being inspired by Strictly winner Rose Ayling-Ellis.

The EastEnders actress lifted up the Strictly Come Dancing glitterball trophy on Saturday night with professional partner Giovanni Pernice.

She made a huge impact on audiences as the show's first ever deaf contestant, with Google searches for "learn sign language" soaring after her performances.

Congratulations to all who took part in #Strictly, but to @RoseAylingEllis in particular. She not only inspired me to begin to learn #BSL (thank you @RNID for the help) but also lit up the dancefloor for everyone as the first Deaf participant@rosie4westlancs pic.twitter.com/aYJEW1Dphi — Chloe Smith (@NorwichChloe) December 18, 2021

One of the people inspired to take up BSL was Ms Smith, who posted a video on Twitter of what she has learnt so far.

RNID stands for the Royal National Institute for Deaf People.