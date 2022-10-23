Norwich MP and minister announces who she is backing for PM

Chloe Smith has announced who she will be backing for PM - Credit: PA

Chloe Smith has become the latest of the region's Conservative MPs to announce who they are supporting to become their party's next leader and prime minister.

The Norwich North MP and work and pensions secretary said she would be backing Rishi Sunak.

Ms Smith said on Twitter that the former chancellor would "offer the "stability and opportunity that our nation needs".

The Conservative Party is currently facing another leadership battle following Liz Truss' resignation as PM on Thursday, after only 44 days in the post.

Liz Truss has become the shortest-serving prime minister in history, after she resigned last week - Credit: PA

In her statement on Twitter, Ms Smith said: "I spoke to Rishi Sunak about his hopes for our country, and I’ve been listening to my local members.

"I intend to back Rishi to be prime minister, acting in the national interest and achieving the stability and opportunity that our nation needs."

Mr Sunak is now favourite to win the contest, though there are calls from many Tories for former PM Boris Johnson to return to Number 10.

Following Mr Johnson's resignation in July, Ms Smith backed Ms Truss' campaign to become party leader.

The work and pensions secretary is the latest Norfolk Tory to back Mr Sunak.

Rishi Sunak and Penny Mourdant have both entered the leadership contest following the resignation of Liz Truss - Credit: PA

James Wild, MP for North West Norfolk, was the first to publicly support the former chancellor, claiming he was the best person to tackle the economic challenges faced by the nation.

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker said on Friday he'd support Mr Sunak's campaign, having previously backed Penny Mourdant at the previous leadership battle.

This is despite claims that following Ms Truss' resignation, he has been "inundated" with calls from his constituents for Boris Johnson to return as PM.

Meanwhile Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman has stood by Penny Mourdant once again, having helped her campaign previously.

Some MPs are yet to publicly declare.