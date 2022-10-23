Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News

Norwich MP and minister announces who she is backing for PM

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 2:39 PM October 23, 2022
Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Chloe Smith arrives for a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Str

Chloe Smith has announced who she will be backing for PM - Credit: PA

Chloe Smith has become the latest of the region's Conservative MPs to announce who they are supporting to become their party's next leader and prime minister.

The Norwich North MP and work and pensions secretary said she would be backing Rishi Sunak.

Ms Smith said on Twitter that the former chancellor would "offer the "stability and opportunity that our nation needs".

The Conservative Party is currently facing another leadership battle following Liz Truss' resignation as PM on Thursday, after only 44 days in the post.

Prime Minister Liz Truss making a statement outside 10 Downing Street, London, where she announced h

Liz Truss has become the shortest-serving prime minister in history, after she resigned last week - Credit: PA

In her statement on Twitter, Ms Smith said: "I spoke to Rishi Sunak about his hopes for our country, and I’ve been listening to my local members. 

"I intend to back Rishi to be prime minister, acting in the national interest and achieving the stability and opportunity that our nation needs."

Mr Sunak is now favourite to win the contest, though there are calls from many Tories for former PM Boris Johnson to return to Number 10.

Following Mr Johnson's resignation in July, Ms Smith backed Ms Truss' campaign to become party leader

The work and pensions secretary is the latest Norfolk Tory to back Mr Sunak.

Undated file photos of Rishi Sunak and Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt as both MPs hav

Rishi Sunak and Penny Mourdant have both entered the leadership contest following the resignation of Liz Truss - Credit: PA

James Wild, MP for North West Norfolk, was the first to publicly support the former chancellor, claiming he was the best person to tackle the economic challenges faced by the nation.  

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker said on Friday he'd support Mr Sunak's campaign, having previously backed Penny Mourdant at the previous leadership battle. 

This is despite claims that following Ms Truss' resignation, he has been "inundated" with calls from his constituents for Boris Johnson to return as PM.

Meanwhile Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman has stood by Penny Mourdant once again, having helped her campaign previously.

Most Read

  1. 1 Family pay tribute to 'courageous' mum Alice, who has died aged 31
  2. 2 Norwich's history explored in new TV show with Blackadder star
  3. 3 5 of the most affordable spots for a roast dinner in Norwich
  1. 4 Full trader line-up and launch date revealed for new city street food hall
  2. 5 High school defends decision to put cameras in student toilets
  3. 6 First look inside art deco cocktail bar at former Birdcage site
  4. 7 See inside 'one of a kind' home surrounded by woodland on sale for £1m
  5. 8 Revealed: All the city road closures for Run Norwich
  6. 9 Lucy & Yak opening 'in good time for Christmas'
  7. 10 17 photos show how Dereham Road has changed over the years

Some MPs are yet to publicly declare.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

British Airways aircraft parked up at Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Why was a British Airways plane circling over Norwich?

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews on Albany Road in Norwich

Norfolk Live News

NR3 road in Norwich closed due to crash

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
A police cordon is in place at a home in Knowland Grove after a man's body was found

Man in 50s found dead in city home

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Stuart Wilby of Roys said the decision to stop selling fireworks was due to customer feedback

Roys bans firework sales at every Norfolk store due to customer requests

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon