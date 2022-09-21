Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Military helicopters spotted landing at Norwich Airport

Grace Piercy

Published: 8:03 AM September 21, 2022
RAF Chinook will be coming to Sidmotuh. Picture: RAF

Two Chinooks were seen flying over Norfolk and landing at Norwich Airport - Credit: Archant

Two RAF helicopters were heard around the county as they took part in an exercise.

The Chinooks were in the region as part of a ground exercise at Stanford Training Area (STANTA) near Thetford.

They were seen at around 9.30pm on Monday, September 19.

Members of the public heard the helicopters in Catton, Hellesdon, Taverham, Costessey and Easton.

They were also seen landing at Norwich Airport.

An RAF spokesperson said: "Chinooks from RAF Odiham, Hampshire, were working with ground forces in the Norfolk area on September 19 and used Norwich airport for training during this time."

The RAF uses a variety of training areas and airports around the whole of the UK and varies its routes and training locations to maximise training benefit. 

Such training areas enable RAF crews to train in a variety of environments in preparation for operations across the globe

