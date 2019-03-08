Search

‘They’re not just chickens, they’re pets’ - mother and daughter appeal for stolen chickens to be returned

PUBLISHED: 15:25 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:30 19 March 2019

Around 30 chickens where taken from a small holding on land off Martineau Lane in Lakenham. Picture: Caroline Gill

Around 30 chickens where taken from a small holding on land off Martineau Lane in Lakenham. Picture: Caroline Gill

Archant

A woman and her daughter are appealing to have their beloved pet chickens returned to them safely after around 30 birds were stolen.

Katie Gill, pictured with a goose, the 17-year-old and her mother Caroline are appealign for their stolen chickens to be returned. Pictrue: Caroline Gill

Caroline Gill, from Lakenham, has kept chickens for 25 years, but when the 48-year-old went out to check on her birds on Tuesday morning (March 19) she discovered the locks to the shed where they were kept had been broken and the birds were gone.

Ms Gill, who works at Edith Cavell Academy and kept her birds on land off Martineau Lane, said: “We lock the chickens up at night to stop the foxes getting them.”

Adding that her daughter, Katie Gill, 17, who is currently studying veterinary nursing at Easton College had been extremely upset by the bird’s theft, she said: “We’ve always kept chickens. They’re more than just chickens, they’re pets.”

“We just want them back,” she added.

Anyone with any information relating to the birds should contact police on 101.

