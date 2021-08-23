'Only a camera will stop it': Despair over ongoing waste problems

Published: 5:30 AM August 23, 2021

Rubbish left on Cherry Close in Lakenham which is attracting rats. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A 74-year-old man has bemoaned a slow response from the city council to clear litter near his home.

Michael Stewart-Watling, of Cherry Close in Lakenham, believes a camera is the only solution to prevent ongoing fly-tipping issues on his street.

After complaining to Norwich City Council about furniture and food waste being dumped earlier this month, Mr Stewart-Watling was dismayed to see the council take nine days to clear the waste.

Michael Stewart-Watling who is angry over the lack of action on fly-tipping and rats on Cherry Close in Lakenham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Mr Stewart-Watling, who first moved into the property in April 1995, said the problem is getting worse over time.

He said: "It's going to happen again, I would 100pc guarantee it. They know they can get away with it.

"The only thing that will stop it is a camera. That would be the biggest deterrent of all time."

Neighbours were upset to see someone from another neighbourhood dump a full black bin at their communal bin storage area in Cherry Close on Saturday afternoon as the waste issue persists.

Mr Stewart-Watling added: "When I asked the council why it took nine days to collect the waste the last time, they told me they had only just been told about it. It beggars belief."

Norwich City Council has strongly urged any incidents of fly-tipping to be reported either through the authority's website or by calling.

Councillor Cate Oliver, portfolio holder for environmental services at Norwich City Council, said: “We take issues of fly-tipping very seriously and respond to all reports received, normally within 24 hours.

“Reporting it is crucial as we can only take action once we have this information – something which can also help us to identify any hot spot areas."

Fly-tipping and rubbish left on Cherry Close in Lakenham which is attracting rats - Credit: Danielle Booden

She said she would be delighted if there was a solution to solve the problem of litter at Cherry Close once and for all, but despite the best efforts of the council, they could not always guarantee rubbish will not be left in the wrong place.

To report fly-tipping to the city council, go to www.norwich.gov.uk/fly-tipping or call 0344980 3333.