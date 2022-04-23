Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Emergency services called to chemical leak in Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 1:08 PM April 23, 2022
Fire crews from Norfolk and Suffolk tackled a major chicken shed blaze in Botesdale. Picture: Chris

Emergency services were called to reports of a chemical leak in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

The emergency services responded to reports of a chemical leak in Norwich. 

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to the incident on Earlham Road at just after 11.45pm on Friday night (April 22).

Appliances from Earlham, Carrow and Sprowston attended, along with its environmental protection unit.

The ambulance service were also at the scene.

The teams dealt with a small chemical leak and there were no injuries.

They finished dealing with the incident just after 12.30am on Saturday morning (April 23). 

