Former teacher turns love of money saving into Tik Tok success

A former teacher has become a TikTok hit with her money saving tips.

Charlotte Jessop, from Taverham, worked as a maths teacher for 10 years at Wymondham High School, before making a career change to run her own personal finance blog lookingafteryourpennies.com.

The former teacher expanded her site to Instagram and YouTube and from March began offering tips on TikTok which has seen a growth in ‘Gen Z’ and ‘millennial’ followers.

The 32-year-old has amassed more than 36,000 followers and has seen several of her videos go viral.

Since starting in March, the former teacher has shared tips on bank accounts to an ongoing series called things the don’t teach you in school about money.

She began making videos after returning to Norfolk with her husband and two children from an around the world trip and saw the success of US financial accounts addressing questions from young people.

Mrs Jessop said: “I have always been that person who has given out hints and tips on how to save money.

“I needed to step up my business, getting a job now was going to be really hard, when we got back in March I got on TikTok.

“If its happening in the US it can happen in the UK and gave it a go.”

With two young children, the 32-year-old records a batch of videos in a day to be shared throughout the week. She also deletes the app off her phone every day before redownloading the next morning.

She said; “With all social media platforms they start as a fun and social place. Facebook when that start that was students linking up for drinks and now all businesses are on there, you can set up groups and have lessons and learn things on there. The same with Instagram, people started sharing their day trips. TikTok is doing that, there are people dancing but it is verging into the educational like all social media does. I feel I’ve just caught it at the start.”

“If any topics she discusses needs expanding past her 15 or minute long videos she will direct viewers to information on her YouTube channel or website.

Mrs Jessop said: “Nobody can go through their lives without experiencing money.

“I’m not a financial advisor, I’m not telling them what to do with it.

“I want to give them something else to thing about.

“It’s like Martin Lewis, he is putting the information out there so people can make their own choices.

“My nan always used to say ‘if you look after the pennies the pounds will look after you’.”