Charity which helps bereaved children benefits from Norwich choir’s sweet singing

Norwich Community Choir raised £4,000 for Nelson's Journey. Pic: Norwich Community Choir. Nelson's Journey

A charity which supports bereaved children has been given a £4,000 boost thanks to the sweet singing of Norwich Community Choir.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The choir performed two special fund-raising concerts for Nelson’s Journey this year, at the Assembly House and Norwich Cathedral, to celebrate 10 years of singing in community and harmony.

Their most ambitious piece, one which was in the creative process for two years, was Allegri’s Miserere, reworked by Meg Turpin, the choir’s director.

She said: “People warned me I’d never be able to teach a community choir to sing the Allegri but we did it! And a packed cathedral audience witnessed it. The concert was a great success.”

The choir was introduced by former TV presenter Carol Bundock and the audience included the Lord Mayor of Norwich, the Sheriff, plus guests from local businesses which sponsored the event.

Carol concerts will now raise money for other local charities.