Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 26°C

min temp: 16°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Charity football tournament will remember dad who lost battle with cancer

PUBLISHED: 15:00 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:00 17 July 2019

David and Tom Vosper. PHOTO: Tom Vosper.

David and Tom Vosper. PHOTO: Tom Vosper.

Tom Vosper

A football tournament held in memory of a Hethersett man who lost his life will raise money for the Big C cancer charity.

The 11-a-side tournament will involve six teams, with all teams playing each other once, and hoping to lift the David Vosper Trophy at the end of the of the day.

The event is being organised by Mr Vosper's son Tom, who now lives in London after growing up in Hethersett.

You may also want to watch:

Tom said: "In September 2017 my dad passed away following a battle with cancer.

"So each year I'm aiming to do a charity football tournament to raise money for the Big C cancer charity.

"I did one last year and raised over £1,000, I also did a charity cycle ride and raised over £5,000 for the Big C too."

The tournament will take place on Saturday, July 27 from midday to 5pm at Stracey Park in Rackheath, and there will be a barbecue and drinks for sale.

Most Read

See inside: Derelict 14-bed mansion up for auction after being abandoned 70 years ago

Hainford House comes with 14 bedrooms and 13 acres but requires massive amounts of renovation work. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘It’s chaos’ - Lorry stuck on narrow Norwich street

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Mum’s horror after finding giant dead rats in new council home

Charli Denton was looking forward to starting an independent life in her new home in Norwich - but this was thwarted after finding mounds of rat droppings and two giant dead rats in the council flat. Picture: Charli Denton

Woman’s death is being treated as murder

A woman's body was found at a premises on Dereham Road. Photo: Luke Powell

Sinkhole opens up in Norwich city centre

A sinkhole has appeared on Muspole Street. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Most Read

See inside: Derelict 14-bed mansion up for auction after being abandoned 70 years ago

Hainford House comes with 14 bedrooms and 13 acres but requires massive amounts of renovation work. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘It’s chaos’ - Lorry stuck on narrow Norwich street

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Mum’s horror after finding giant dead rats in new council home

Charli Denton was looking forward to starting an independent life in her new home in Norwich - but this was thwarted after finding mounds of rat droppings and two giant dead rats in the council flat. Picture: Charli Denton

Woman’s death is being treated as murder

A woman's body was found at a premises on Dereham Road. Photo: Luke Powell

Sinkhole opens up in Norwich city centre

A sinkhole has appeared on Muspole Street. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Meet the former Norwich academy footballer playing Miss Trunchbull in Matilda

Elliot Harper as Miss Trunchbull in Matilda the Musical Credit: Manuel Harlan

Last year, five pubs revealed plans to close weeks apart - but where are they now?

From left to right clock wise, the Brickmakers, the Britannia Gardens, the Woodman, the Garden House and the York Tavern. Photo: Denise Bradley, James Bass, Simon Finlay, Submitted and Jamie Honeywood.

Bosses at Iceland reveal when they hope new Norwich store will open

Iceland want to open a Food Warehouse in Hall Road, Norwich. This is their store in Banbury. Pic: Iceland.

How people in Norwich pay DOUBLE the council tax of some of London’s richest boroughs

Martin Schmierer, Green Party group leader, has called for a council tax reform. Picture: Bil Smith

Tory councillor blasts his own party’s transport secretary over lack of A47 progress

Stuart Clancy, Conservative county councillor for Taverham. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists