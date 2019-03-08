Charity football tournament will remember dad who lost battle with cancer

David and Tom Vosper. PHOTO: Tom Vosper. Tom Vosper

A football tournament held in memory of a Hethersett man who lost his life will raise money for the Big C cancer charity.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 11-a-side tournament will involve six teams, with all teams playing each other once, and hoping to lift the David Vosper Trophy at the end of the of the day.

The event is being organised by Mr Vosper's son Tom, who now lives in London after growing up in Hethersett.

You may also want to watch:

Tom said: "In September 2017 my dad passed away following a battle with cancer.

"So each year I'm aiming to do a charity football tournament to raise money for the Big C cancer charity.

"I did one last year and raised over £1,000, I also did a charity cycle ride and raised over £5,000 for the Big C too."

The tournament will take place on Saturday, July 27 from midday to 5pm at Stracey Park in Rackheath, and there will be a barbecue and drinks for sale.