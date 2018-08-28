Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Charity competition winners have an ice day at city skating rink

PUBLISHED: 16:14 19 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:31 19 December 2018

Two charities were awarded a free skating session on Norwich Ice Rink to thank them for their hard work and care. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Two charities were awarded a free skating session on Norwich Ice Rink to thank them for their hard work and care. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Archant

Two charities were awarded a free skating session on Norwich Ice Rink to thank them for their hard work and care.

North Yarmouth Buccaneers enjoying a free skating session on Norwich Ice Rink to thank them for their hard work and care. Picture: Abigail NicholsonNorth Yarmouth Buccaneers enjoying a free skating session on Norwich Ice Rink to thank them for their hard work and care. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

North Yarmouth Buccaneers and East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) won a competition, ran by Norwich Ice Rink which offered local organisations the chance to win tickets to use or auction off to raise money.

The winners were picked out of a multitude of applications, and both winners took to the ice on Tuesday afternoon.

Tracy Lacey, group scout leader for the North Yarmouth Buccaneers, said: “Our chair, Jo Critch saw an article in the newspaper about the free session and we thought it was a fantastic idea.

“We try and do as much as we possibly can for the kids and give them as many experiences as we can. They’re a great group of kids, we always get comments when we go out saying how well behaved and well mannered they are.”

East Anglian Air Ambulance enjoying a free skating session on Norwich Ice Rink to thank them for their hard work and care. Picture: Abigail NicholsonEast Anglian Air Ambulance enjoying a free skating session on Norwich Ice Rink to thank them for their hard work and care. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Scouting exists to actively engage and support young people in their personal development, empowering them to make a positive contribution to society.

When arranging a coach to transport the children to the ice rink, England & Co solicitors in Great Yarmouth donated £100 towards the costs.

Cub leader Jo Holloway said: “We have had a really good year and this is the cherry on the cake, they’re all skating around with big smiles on their faces. It’s wonderful to see.”

Sponsored by Bakers and Larners of Holt, the rink is open in Castle Mall Gardens until January 6, closing only on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Two charities were awarded a free skating session on Norwich Ice Rink to thank them for their hard work and care. Picture: Abigail NicholsonTwo charities were awarded a free skating session on Norwich Ice Rink to thank them for their hard work and care. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) is a charity that provides helicopter emergency medical service for the people of East Anglia.

Holly Marshall, commercial partnerships manager for EAAA, said: “We wanted to be able to say thank you to our volunteers and staff for all of their hard work and as a Christmas gift.

“We asked volunteers, staff, pilots and fundraisers to come to the ice and they have all really enjoyed themselves. It made us feel special and like the work we do is valued.”

To find out more about the North Yarmouth Buccaneers visit their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/North.Yarmouth.Buccaneers/ and to find out more about EAAA visit: https://www.eaaa.org.uk/

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

“They just opened the door to us” - eight arrested for Class A drug dealing in police day of action

Officers at William Kett Close where eight people were arrested for Class A drug dealing. Picture: Sgt Mark Shepherd

Three arrested following £45,000 drug haul discovery in Norwich

Police have seized £45,000 worth of cannabis from a property in Norwich. Photo shows a previous cannabis find. Picture; Norfolk Constabulary

Cap to be placed on sexual entertainment venues in Norwich as council agrees limit

Sugar and Spice on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Photo: David Hannant.

Most Read

Drug and firearms arrests in Harpenden

Noke Shot, Harpenden. Picture: Google.

Ex-St Albans scout master jailed for ‘sickening’ abuse of child

Paul Santon, of St Albans, has been jailed for 20 months for indecent assault on a child. Picture: Met Police.

Three lanes of the M1 closed near St Albans due to crash

The view from junction 6A of the M1. Picture: www.motorwaycameras.co.uk.

Apartment blocks in Harpenden granted planning permission

2 Salisbury Avenue, where the Harpenden apartment blocks are going to be built. Picture: Google.

Court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Drivers face three weeks of disruption because Norwich ring road roundabout requires repairs

Work on the Sweet Briar Road/Dereham Road roundabout was completed in June. Picture: Nick Butcher

WATCH: Grant Holt Special! – The PinkUn Show #161 LIVE with a Norwich City legend

Norwich City legend Grant Holt is among the guests as our Canaries fanzine The PinkUn Show return live from The Woolpack, to bring you all the key Norwich City talking points.

Power cut affects dozens of homes in Norwich

Unexpected power cut affects 69 homes in Norwich. Picture: UK Power Network

Government urged to keep out of decision over Norwich’s Anglia Square revamp

The Anglia Square development from overhead. Pic: Weston Homes.

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists