Jaw-dropping international circus for all ages returns to Chapelfield Gardens

The rehearsals for Lost in Translation's show called Hotel Paradiso in the Chapefield Summer Circus event. Natasha Rushbrooke from Norwich, on a stack of chairs. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2019

Norwich's rich circus history will be celebrated once again this summer as a troupe of incredible gymnasts, jugglers, and internationally renowned performers return to the city.

The rehearsals for Lost in Translation's show called Hotel Paradiso in the Chapefield Summer Circus event. Massimiliano Rossetti and Roisin Morris up high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The rehearsals for Lost in Translation's show called Hotel Paradiso in the Chapefield Summer Circus event. Massimiliano Rossetti and Roisin Morris up high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Over four days, Chapelfield Gardens is hosting a number of dazzling performances aimed at people of all ages. This year's festival is the second Chapelfield Summer Circus, and follows last year's celebration of Norwich being recognised as a 'city of circus'.

"We're hoping we can make this an annual event," said publicist Steve Forster. "Norwich has a long history of circus, and it's lots of fun. There's really something for everyone."

Celebrating 250 years of circus in the UK, last year's festival recognised the work of eighteenth and nineteenth century performers from Norwich like Pablo Fanque, who was the first recorded non-white circus owner in Britain.

This year's Chapelfield Summer Circus pays homage to circuses of the past, but has been adapted for modern audiences. It even includes life-size elephant puppets which require two people to operate.

The rehearsals for Lost in Translation's show called Hotel Paradiso in the Chapefield Summer Circus event. Massimiliano Rossetti and Annabel Carberry. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The rehearsals for Lost in Translation's show called Hotel Paradiso in the Chapefield Summer Circus event. Massimiliano Rossetti and Annabel Carberry. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Massimilano Rossetti, creator and co-director of Lost in Translation circus and artistic director of the festival, said: "There's a fantastic history our city has in terms of circus. We keep the tradition of a family as a company.

"We're a very close working and dysfunctional family as most are.

"Circus is an art form that can include all the art forms, theatre, cinematic images, dance, poetry, it is everything."

Throughout each day of the festival, which started today (Thursday, July 11) and runs until Sunday, July 14, there will be a range of family friendly shows as well as workshops which aim to teach children circus skills such as juggling and tightrope walking,

The rehearsals for Lost in Translation's show called Hotel Paradiso in the Chapefield Summer Circus event. Annabel Carberry spins the hoops. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The rehearsals for Lost in Translation's show called Hotel Paradiso in the Chapefield Summer Circus event. Annabel Carberry spins the hoops. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

After the headline performances, Circus Abyssinia and Ethiopian Dreams, the performances become exclusively for adults only with a late night cabaret which Mr Forster says "are not for the prudish".

"I think Norwich is really getting a lot of interest in circus, and it's amazing," said Antonino Giuffre, company director.

For more information on what performances are available and to book tickets, go to www.circusnorwich.co.uk or call 01603 630000.