At last, danger bush gets the chop!

Sarah Burgess

Published: 2:00 PM September 29, 2021   
The danger bush at Chapel Field gardens has been trimmed to improve visibility for passing pedestrians

The danger bush at Chapel Field gardens has been trimmed to improve visibility for passing pedestrians - Credit: Sarah Burgess

An perilously-placed hedge blocking pedestrian visibility at a busy city junction — dubbed as Norwich's 'most dangerous' bush — has finally got the chop.

As part of the Grapes Hill roundabout roadworks, the temporary loss of traffic lights at the crossing between Chapel Field North and Cleveland Road created chaos for walkers unable to see approaching cars.

The danger bush at Chapel Field gardens has been trimmed to improve visibility for passing pedestrians

The danger bush at Chapel Field gardens has been trimmed to improve visibility for passing pedestrians - Credit: Sarah Burgess

With no crossing and, for the meantime, no traffic lights to go off, pedestrians had to edge out in front of the hedges lining Chapelfield Gardens — and risk having to quickly retreat to the pavement if a car was flying towards them on the 30mph street.

On September 23, after pressure from the Evening News, Norwich City Council confirmed it had cut back the hedge and increased visibility.

But it's not the end of the problem, locals maintain.

Danger bush Chapel Field North

The County Council has maintained the lights will be returned at the junction when Grapes Hill roundabout works are complete, but locals and councillors want a permanent crossing - Credit: Sarah Burgess

Daniel Connor, a 26-year-old living in the area, said: "I'm glad something has been done, but you only get an extra second or so.

"Really, we need a pedestrian crossing. It's the only way to make it truly safe."

Previously, another local had called the bush a "death-trap", saying it was only a matter of time before there was a collision between pedestrian and vehicle.

Green councillor Lucy Galvin thanked the Evening News for keeping pressure on the councils to take action.

She explained: "Unfortunately, pedestrians are often just forgotten about.

A man attempts to cross the road at Chapel Field North by edging out to see approaching cars

A man attempts to cross the road at the junction, BEFORE the bush was trimmed - Credit: Archant

A picture of the hedge before it got the chop

A picture of the hedge before it got the chop - Credit: Submitted

"They're constantly at the bottom of the priority list when it comes to roadworks and traffic access schemes. 

"Wherever there is a traffic light, there should be a pedestrian phase that allows people to pass safely on foot.

"It's sad that the hedges have needed to be cut to make the situation any better, because they're needed for public amenity. It shouldn't have to come to this."

Lucy Galvin, chair of the Marlpit Community Centre. Pic: Paul Harrison.

Lucy Galvin - Credit: Paul Harrison

Ward councillor Jamie Osborn agreed with his colleague.

He said: "It's always important that safety concerns are looked in to, and that maintenance of hedges is carried out to make roads visible for people."

A county council spokesman said after the roadworks were complete, the traffic lights would return at this junction.

He added that the council would consider further steps as necessary to ensure pedestrian safety.

Jamie Osborn, Green city and county councillor.

Jamie Osborn, Green city and county councillor. - Credit: Jamie Osborn


