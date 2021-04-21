News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Tea-riffic sneak preview of GoGoDiscover T-Rex design

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 10:28 AM April 21, 2021    Updated: 10:37 AM April 21, 2021
A sneak preview of Chantry Place's T-Rex for the GoGoDiscover trail in Norwich this summer

As part of National Tea Day, a Norwich shopping centre has teased a sneak preview of its GoGoDiscover T-Rex. 

Chantry Place has given a sneak peek of some of the delicious treats and teapot motifs adorning the sculpture.

The T-Rex will be fully unveiled this summer when it joins 19 other sculptures from Monday, July 12 until Saturday, September 11 on the streets of Norwich. 

Unveiling a sneak preview of the Chantry Place GoGoDiscover T-Rex as part of National Tea Day

As well as sponsoring a T-Rex, Chantry Place is one of the presenting partners of GoGoDiscover.

The centre is not revealing the name, artist or whole theme of its T-Rex at this stage. 

The GoGoDiscover charity sculpture trail is delivered by East Anglian based children’s charity Break, in partnership with Wild in Art.

Peter Marron from Break with a T-Rex GoGoDiscover sculpture ahead of the Norwich trail this summer

East Anglian based charity Break gives children and young people on the edge of care, in care and leaving care, the support they need to achieve their full potential.

For more information about Break visit break-charity.org.

Chantry Place has unveiled a sneak preview of its GoGoDiscover T-Rex to mark National Tea Day on Wednesday, April 21 

